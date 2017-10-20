Airport issues go under microscope

The Strategic Economic Development Council’s Airport Revitalization Committee sat down with the Commonwealth Ports Authority and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection last Tuesday to address matters affecting the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.

Matthew O. Deleon Guerrero, chief of staff of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, said the meeting focused on four issues: the rate of flow going into the airport; the current state of airport facilities; CBP staffing issues; and the management of the Chinese parole.

“We are looking at everything, from infrastructure expansion and local workforce development to developing an integrated communications plan that gets community and federal stakeholders involved,” Deleon Guerrero said.

Task force co-chair Viola Alepuyo indicated that there is a collective commitment to address airport issues.

“The CNMI is very fortunate to have motivated stakeholders from the public and private sectors willing to contribute their time to this project. They are passionate and intend to work hard to complete these tasks in order to improve our tourists’ first and last impressions at our airport,” Alepuyo said.

The committee will be reporting to the SEDC co-chairs Robert Jones of Triple J and Marian Aldan-Pierce of DFS Limited. (PR)