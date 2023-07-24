All Star Restaurant enters competitive buffet race

By
|
Posted on Jul 25 2023
All Star Restaurant is located next to Rainbow Hotel across from Pacific Quick Print. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

All Star Restaurant along Middle Road in Garapan launched not only a lunch buffet offering but also a dinner smorgasbord last Saturday.

“For the convenience of customers, we provide a buffet, and the dishes of the buffet will be different every day, with unique flavors, fusion dishes, a combination of Chinese and western,” the Chinese restaurant’s management told Saipan Tribune.

The main menu for both eat-all-you-can promotions usually include fried chicken, crispy fish filets, deep-fried pork ribs, pot-packed pork, beef broccoli, fried shrimp with broccoli, twice-cooked pork, braised pork, sweet and sour pork, mapo tofu, garlic pork ribs, spicy shrimp, braised fish, fried fish, and fried spring rolls.

For appetizers, it offers French fries, fried steamed buns, shrimp and corn kernels, fried noodles, and fried rice noodles and for soups they have hot and sour soup as well as corn soup.

“Different dishes are served every day and it covers more than a dozen cuisines and staple food items. Plus, we’re offering free iced tea, orange juice, and unlimited drinks!” added management.

All Star Restaurant’s lunch buffet is set from 11am to 2pm, while the dinner buffet starts at 5:30pm with last call at 8:30pm. Cost is $13.99 per person, while children 4-8 years old is $8. They also have $6 lunch bento box for takeaway that comprises four dishes and one soup.

Located next to Rainbow Hotel across from Pacific Quick Print, All Star Restaurant comfortably seats 70 customers. For more information or for reservations, call (670) 233-1343.

All Star Restaurant’s fried steamed buns (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

All Star Restaurant’s fried shrimp and siomai dishes. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

All Star Restaurant’s mapo tofu dish. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
