Aug. Chamber membership meeting features MINA, NMC

Share











The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce its upcoming August general membership meeting, scheduled to take place tomorrow, Aug. 2, from 11:30am to 1:30pm at the Hibiscus Hall of the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan.

This informative meeting will feature distinguished presenters from Marianas Island Nature Alliance and the Northern Marianas College, along with updates from the Chamber leadership on the door-knocking initiative in Washington. D.C.

NMC will have spotlight speaker, Neda Deleon Guerrero, who will be introducing Handshake, which is an online platform for college students to find jobs, internships, and connect with employers. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding on the benefits this online platform has for college students.

MINA, a community-based, nonprofit organization, will be the special speaker during the meeting. Roberta Guerrero from MINA will introduce their New Plastic Project Program, with highlights on the ongoing efforts within the MINA office. This presentation will let Chamber members have a different view on the importance of keeping our environment plastic free.

Moreover, Chamber committees will provide updates on their activities and progress, highlighting contributions the Chamber conducts for the benefit of the business community. Attendees will have the opportunity to stay informed about the Chamber’s ongoing projects and engage with committee representatives to learn more about their respective focuses.

The registration fee for Chamber members is $25, while future Chamber members are welcome to attend for a fee of $35. This fee covers attendance, networking opportunities, access to presentations, and a delicious lunch.

For more information and to RSVP for the August general membership meeting, visit the Saipan Chamber of Commerce website at www.saipanchamber.com or contact the Chamber directly at (670) 234-7150 or email contactus@saipanchamber.org.

The Chamber is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the economic growth and development of the CNMI. The Chamber serves as the collective voice of the business community, advocating for their interests, fostering collaboration, and driving initiatives that support the local economy. (PR)