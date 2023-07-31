Aug. Chamber membership meeting features MINA, NMC

By
|
Posted on Aug 01 2023

Tag: ,
Share

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce its upcoming August general membership meeting, scheduled to take place tomorrow, Aug. 2, from 11:30am to 1:30pm at the Hibiscus Hall of the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan.

This informative meeting will feature distinguished presenters from Marianas Island Nature Alliance and the Northern Marianas College, along with updates from the Chamber leadership on the door-knocking initiative in Washington. D.C.

NMC will have spotlight speaker, Neda Deleon Guerrero, who will be introducing Handshake, which is an online platform for college students to find jobs, internships, and connect with employers. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding on the benefits this online platform has for college students.

MINA, a community-based, nonprofit organization, will be the special speaker during the meeting. Roberta Guerrero from MINA will introduce their New Plastic Project Program, with highlights on the ongoing efforts within the MINA office. This presentation will let Chamber members have a different view on the importance of keeping our environment plastic free.

Moreover, Chamber committees will provide updates on their activities and progress, highlighting contributions the Chamber conducts for the benefit of the business community. Attendees will have the opportunity to stay informed about the Chamber’s ongoing projects and engage with committee representatives to learn more about their respective focuses.

The registration fee for Chamber members is $25, while future Chamber members are welcome to attend for a fee of $35. This fee covers attendance, networking opportunities, access to presentations, and a delicious lunch.

For more information and to RSVP for the August general membership meeting, visit the Saipan Chamber of Commerce website at www.saipanchamber.com or contact the Chamber directly at (670) 234-7150 or email contactus@saipanchamber.org.

The Chamber is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the economic growth and development of the CNMI. The Chamber serves as the collective voice of the business community, advocating for their interests, fostering collaboration, and driving initiatives that support the local economy. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Owning a business, while working full time: NMC graduate does it all

Posted On Jul 27 2023
, By
0

NMC builds filmmaking capacity among high school students

Posted On Jul 26 2023
, By
0

NMC graduate now a Nursing Unit manager at CHCC

Posted On Jul 20 2023
, By
FAFSA
0

$7K federal financial aid available to NMC students

Posted On Jul 18 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune