Babauta: Law that created CHCC board needs to be revisited

Former governor Juan N. Babauta would like to see a financially robust Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. so that the hospital and the health centers on Tinian and Rota can deliver better health care for the people of the CNMI.

CHCC’s financial status was one of the four areas that Babauta mentioned he would focus on during last Wednesday’s confirmation hearing by the Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee on his appointment to serve as a member of CHCC’s board of trustees, representing Saipan and Northern Islands.

Secondly, Babauta said, he would like to work on improving the health status of the people of the CNMI. “That’s a very broad statement and a very broad issue and I’m happy to get into those issues,” he said.

By looking at the health status of people in the CNMI, it is an indicator of the kind of healthcare delivery system that they should need to provide for people, the former governor said.

Third, Babauta said, he wants to improve the quality of healthcare by adopting best practices. He said it’s always good to look at other jurisdictions’ way of doing business and delivering healthcare to people.

“And it will be in that kind of direction that I will be working with other colleagues on the board should I be approved by this committee and the [full] Senate. To be working with other members closely,” he told the committee chaired by Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan).

Lastly, Babauta said, he would recommend revisiting Public Law 19-78, which is the law that amended the previous law that created the healthcare corporation.

Signed by then-governor Ralph DLG Torres in December 2016, Public Law 19-78 established the CHCC board of trustees, which is vested with managing and controlling the operations, functions, and activities of the CHCC.

Torres, however, had reservation in enacting the law at that time. He advised the Legislature to pass legislation that ensures the governing board is in compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regulations in order for CHCC to continue to receive federal funds from Medicare or Medicaid for patients.

Babauta underscored the need to revisit some of the provisions of the law to further clarify the rules between the CNMI government and CHCC in the delivery of healthcare in the CNMI.

The former governor said he feels that the delivery of healthcare in the CNMI requires a very strong and unwavering partnership between the government and CHCC. “Without this partnership, CHCC cannot do it alone. There’s just no doubt about that. Both have critical roles that need to be made clear and concise,” he added.