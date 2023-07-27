Babauta: Law that created CHCC board needs to be revisited

By
|
Posted on Jul 28 2023

Tag:
Share

Juan N. Babauta

Former governor Juan N. Babauta would like to see a financially robust Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. so that the hospital and the health centers on Tinian and Rota can deliver better health care for the people of the CNMI.

CHCC’s financial status was one of the four areas that Babauta mentioned he would focus on during last Wednesday’s confirmation hearing by the Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee on his appointment to serve as a member of CHCC’s board of trustees, representing Saipan and Northern Islands.

Secondly, Babauta said, he would like to work on improving the health status of the people of the CNMI. “That’s a very broad statement and a very broad issue and I’m happy to get into those issues,” he said.

By looking at the health status of people in the CNMI, it is an indicator of the kind of healthcare delivery system that they should need to provide for people, the former governor said.

Third, Babauta said, he wants to improve the quality of healthcare by adopting best practices. He said it’s always good to look at other jurisdictions’ way of doing business and delivering healthcare to people.

“And it will be in that kind of direction that I will be working with other colleagues on the board should I be approved by this committee and the [full] Senate. To be working with other members closely,” he told the committee chaired by Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan).

Lastly, Babauta said, he would recommend revisiting Public Law 19-78, which is the law that amended the previous law that created the healthcare corporation.

Signed by then-governor Ralph DLG Torres in December 2016, Public Law 19-78 established the CHCC board of trustees, which is vested with managing and controlling the operations, functions, and activities of the CHCC.

Torres, however, had reservation in enacting the law at that time. He advised the Legislature to pass legislation that ensures the governing board is in compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regulations in order for CHCC to continue to receive federal funds from Medicare or Medicaid for patients.

Babauta underscored the need to revisit some of the provisions of the law to further clarify the rules between the CNMI government and CHCC in the delivery of healthcare in the CNMI.

The former governor said he feels that the delivery of healthcare in the CNMI requires a very strong and unwavering partnership between the government and CHCC. “Without this partnership, CHCC cannot do it alone. There’s just no doubt about that. Both have critical roles that need to be made clear and concise,” he added.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

CHCC wraps 3 days of Walkability Institute workshops

Posted On Jul 21 2023
, By
0

NMC graduate now a Nursing Unit manager at CHCC

Posted On Jul 20 2023
, By
0

‘Touchback exacerbates CHCC workforce shortage’

Posted On Jul 14 2023
, By
0

Tenorio hopes CPUC will do a ‘good’ study on CHCC rates

Posted On Jul 06 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune