Bill for parity in coverage, payments for mental health services OK’d

Posted on Aug 01 2023

The House of Representatives unanimously passed Friday a bill that seeks to establish parity in coverage and payments for mental health services delivered through telehealth and in person.

With all 18 House members present at a special session voting “yes,” House Bill 23-47 passed the House and now goes to the Senate for action.

Reps. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) and Thomas John Dela Cruz Manglona (R-Saipan) were absent, but excused from the session.

Under the legislation, to implement Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT) and increase public access in the CNMI to professional psychological and other mental health services by telehealth, it ensures that the public is able to afford those services by requiring private payer, Medicaid and other governmental plans or policies, to provide coverage on an equal basis as in person services.

Rep. Malcolm J. Omar (Ind-Saipan), who is the author of the legislation, stated that the bill contributes to the expansion of mental health services by requiring parity for payment of telehealth services in the CNMI.

The House Health and Welfare Committee chaired by Omar recommends the passage of the legislation.

According to the committee’s report, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a greater need for mental health services in a context already marked by a gap in access to services, making it urgent to bridge that gap and promote the expansion of mental health services for the people of the CNMI.

In order to ensure the public is able to afford those services by requiring private payer, Medicaid and other governmental plans or policies, to provide on an equal basis as in person services.

Those who testified to support the bill were Community Guidance Center director Joseph Kevin Villagomez, licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Anne V. Erhard, acting Commerce secretary Francisco Cabrera, Community Solutions president and former representative Sheila Jack Babauta, and senior policy adviser and former representative Christina E. Sablan.

Those who provided written comments in support of the bill were Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muna, Marianas Office-Micronesian Legal Services Corp. directing attorney Jane Mack, and several others.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

