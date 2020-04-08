BREAKING NEWS: 3 new COVID-19 cases in NMI

Share







Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the CNMI, bringing the CNMI’s total confirmed case count to 11.

Of the three new COVID-19 cases, two are male, ages 45 and 53, and one is female, age 53. These cases are being closely monitored by Commonwealth Health Care Corp. medical teams at the Kanoa Resort, the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force identified quarantine location.

CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (close family members, friends, and associates) of these new confirmed cases.

As of April 8, 2020, the CNMI has submitted 45 specimens for COVID-19 testing. Of these 45 specimens, 37 have been processed, resulting in 11 positive specimens, 27 negative specimens, and one indeterminate result that will be retested. CHCC awaits the results of six specimens.