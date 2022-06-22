BREAKING NEWS: Apelo gets silver in 89-kg snatch

The CNMI’s Leo Apelo gave the CNMI its second silver of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 today after finishing second in the snatch of the 89-kg class at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. More details to follow.
