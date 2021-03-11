BREAKING NEWS: Biden signs COVID relief bill

President Joe Biden has signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package that gives up to $1,400 in stimulus checks to many, extends the $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into early September, and expands tax credits for children, child care and family leave. More details later.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.