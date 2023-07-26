BREAKING NEWS: Man found not guilty of sex abuse of a minor

A six-person jury has found Venitus “Vince” Ruwaath not guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. More details later.
Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
