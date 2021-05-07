  • Mobil Smiles Reward

BREAKING NEWS: NMC offers presidency to Galvin Deleon Guerrero

Posted on May 07 2021

The Northern Marianas College Board of Regents unanimously voted to offer current Mt. Carmel School president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero the vacant president post of the college. The offer was made during the NMC Board of Regents meeting today.

More details to follow.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

