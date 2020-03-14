BREAKING NEWS: Sanders wins Dem caucus in NMI
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont won over former vice president Joe Biden in the Democratic Party’s caucus in the CNMI tonight, Saturday, at the Saipan World Resort’s Taga Ballroom.
Sanders got 84 votes, while Biden received 48 votes.
Democrats also elected delegates to the National Convention of the Democratic Party during the caucus, with simultaneous sub-caucuses held at the Northern Marianas College’s VTC rooms on Tinian and Rota.
More details to follow.