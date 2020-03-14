BREAKING NEWS: Sanders wins Dem caucus in NMI

By
|
Posted on Mar 14 2020

Tag:
Share

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont won over former vice president Joe Biden in the Democratic Party’s caucus in the CNMI tonight, Saturday, at the Saipan World Resort’s Taga Ballroom.

Sanders got 84 votes, while Biden received 48 votes.

Democrats also elected delegates to the National Convention of the Democratic Party during the caucus, with simultaneous sub-caucuses held at the Northern Marianas College’s VTC rooms on Tinian and Rota.

More details to follow.

 

 

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

OAG grants ‘use immunity’ to four of Atalig’s 7 co-defendants in NMI case

Posted On Mar 03 2020
, By

Toys for Tots hands out total of 5K toys in NMI

Posted On Feb 20 2020
, By

‘Good or bad, NMI economy is breaking barriers’

Posted On Feb 19 2020
, By

‘Shutting down casino will affect whole NMI economy’

Posted On Feb 05 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 8, 2020

Posted On Mar 09 2020

Community Briefs - March 4, 2020

Posted On Mar 04 2020

Community Briefs - February 28, 2020

Posted On Feb 28 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 15, 2020, 4:45 PM
Sunny
Sunny
30°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 52%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune