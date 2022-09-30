BREAKING NEWS: Legislature OKs budget bill for FY 2023
Tag: FY
The Legislature passed today, Friday, a budget bill for the government’s operations in fiscal year 2023. This developed as the House of Representatives unanimously approved the final product of the bicameral conference committees that was tasked to resolve differences in the bill. The Senate earlier this afternoon also passed the budget legislation. The budget bill now goes to the governor’s desk for action to avoid a partial government shutdown. More details to follow.