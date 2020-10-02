BREAKING NEWS: Torres reacts to news that Trump, first lady test positive

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres released the following statement in the wake of news that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19:

“Lt. Gov. [Arnold I.] Palacios and our families, together with the people of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, send our thoughts and prayers for President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a full and speedy recovery.

“While we continue to be safe from community spread here in the CNMI, we cannot let our guard down. This virus has severely impacted our nation and the entire globe. We need to continue to do our part to slow the spread by washing our hands, watching our distance when out in public, and wearing a mask.

“Please avoid unnecessary travel as much as possible. If you are feeling sick, please avoid contact with our man’amko and our loved ones with preexisting illnesses. They are most at risk to contract severe illness from the COVID-19 virus.

“This pandemic is far from over, and we must remain vigilant. We join the President in supporting our nation’s doctors, nurses, and first responders in this fight. Lt. Gov. Palacios, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. CEO [Esther] Muña, COVID-19 Task Force [chair] Warren Villagomez, and our elected officials will continue to support our heroes here at home to protect everyone in the CNMI.

“Please continue to stay safe, Marianas.”

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

