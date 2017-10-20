Breathing room

Posted on Oct 20 2017

There has been a move recently to impose an additional tax, a 10-percent tax, on gross gaming revenue that proponents claim is fair based on industry standards, more particularly, at 10 percent, lower than Macau’s 39 percent on gross gaming revenue. Proponents of this approach say this is best accomplished by popular initiative because legislative initiatives are blocked by majority members.

Despite the CNMI recent gains and however many protections it receives from government, there are many more threats to its survival, including our own greed. Let’s be a little cautious and very thoughtful, and make sure you give the industry time to get on its feet, at a minimum, so if this group is serious let’s give the casino one year to complete construction and three years after construction before taxing them with the gross revenue tax.

Juan S. (Santiago) Tenorio
Airport Road, Dandan

    Greed…it certainly does not apply to the common people but to a certain few that is so obvious to the point where their physical shape is beginning to identify like a balloon filled with water ready to burst in all directions. Apply greed to those that pleaded the 5th, are so loud and blatant with their actions behind closed doors, in your face attitude flaunting their riches before the people living in poverty, using the legislative immunity veil to their pleasure at the expense of the people, holding hostage bills in their committee that are good for the people whom they represent….I guess you all forgot because your 80 percent blinders are on plus your GREED… finu Manamko isao mampos haspok! Let the people decide for themselves, their rights to vote on an initiative provided for under the CNMI Constitution. Enough of the scare tactics, No More Corruption. The CNMI people shall R.I.S.E. and let their silent voices be heard through their pencil.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

October 2017

