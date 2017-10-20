Breathing room

There has been a move recently to impose an additional tax, a 10-percent tax, on gross gaming revenue that proponents claim is fair based on industry standards, more particularly, at 10 percent, lower than Macau’s 39 percent on gross gaming revenue. Proponents of this approach say this is best accomplished by popular initiative because legislative initiatives are blocked by majority members.

Despite the CNMI recent gains and however many protections it receives from government, there are many more threats to its survival, including our own greed. Let’s be a little cautious and very thoughtful, and make sure you give the industry time to get on its feet, at a minimum, so if this group is serious let’s give the casino one year to complete construction and three years after construction before taxing them with the gross revenue tax.

Juan S. (Santiago) Tenorio

Airport Road, Dandan