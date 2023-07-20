Call for nomination for Bridge of Light Award

Posted on Jul 21 2023

The Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence announced yesterday that nominations are now open for the prestigious 2023 Bridge of Light Award. This annual award serves as a heartfelt gesture of gratitude and recognition of individuals who have dedicated themselves to assisting victims, survivors, and the community in their unwavering commitment to end domestic and sexual violence in the CNMI.

The Bridge of Light Award, presented by NMCADSV, honors one exceptional individual in the CNMI who has displayed extraordinary dedication in ensuring community safety, actively addressing domestic violence and sexual assault, and acting as a “Bridge of Light” and support for victims and survivors. This award serves as a testament to the remarkable efforts and achievements of the chosen recipient.

Eligible candidates for the 2023 Bridge of Light Award include individuals actively contributing as service providers, first responders, representatives, or volunteers within one or more eligible agencies, organizations, or offices in the CNMI. Nominees must have a minimum employment or volunteer duration of one year and/or demonstrate one or more significant accomplishments that contribute to sustaining the movement. Additionally, nominees should exhibit unwavering commitment and effort in areas such as leadership, service, advocacy for victims, prevention, community education or mobilization, and resource development.

Nominations can be submitted by victims or survivors, family members or friends of victims or survivors, as well as members, representatives, and employees, representatives, and volunteers from eligible CNMI agencies, organizations, or offices.

To nominate a deserving individual, visit the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/?sm=h4NzUJCa9sFus236pnlEEA_3D_3D. The deadline to complete the nomination form is Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 11:59pm.

During the evaluation process, nominations will be thoroughly reviewed based on the information provided in the form. It is strongly encouraged that nominators provide specific and comprehensive details to effectively demonstrate why their nominee deserves this prestigious award.

The recipient of the 2023 Bridge of Light Award will be announced during the Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation signing ceremony in October. Furthermore, the awardee will be granted an exclusive opportunity to participate in a national training program provided by NMCADSV, in addition to receiving self-care prizes sponsored by Tan Siu Lin Foundation and Bridge Capital, LLC.

For further information about the 2023 Bridge of Light Award or to inquire about the nomination process, contact NMCADSV at (670) 234-3878 or via email at info@endviolencenmi.org. (PR)

Contributing Author

