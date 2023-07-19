Camacho: I want the money back

Share











Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho said that he wants to know who the expenditure authority was in the $98,137.14 that was taken from his municipal account, and insists that he wants the money back.

He maintains that he did not signed off on the payments and wants to know who signed off on it—or if it was a mistake. In any case, Camacho wants to get the funds back because he said that money is not his, but for the people of Saipan.

The funds are lump sum payments for the accrued annual leave of former and current municipal employees.

Camacho said that the issue is now being investigated by the Office of the Public Auditor.

“I’m interested to see the result of the investigation—who authorized it and, if they used my signature, I want to ask for further investigation. If it is necessary for me to file criminal charges, I’ll file it because this is not my money,” he said.

Camacho said if he were to sign off on it, “it won’t be a select handful of staff. If we’re going to do that, then let’s do that for everyone who has the same number of annual leaves. But it shows it’s not all the employees—just a few. So that would never be authorized under my direction because I will not allow it.”

Camacho said it is not fair for his other staff as they now have low morale because of the payments received by a select group of employees.

Camacho pointed out that the CNMI government’s finances are down. “Government employees under the Executive Branch are in austerity; 500 ARPA funds employees were released. So, I’m not that stupid to release those funding, knowing that the CNMI government is under financial constraints.”

Earlier, Finance Secretary Tracy B. Norita said in a budget hearing that the payouts made were a matter of timing and are authorized and legal.

The Saipan Mayor ‘s Office discovered the payouts when they were reviewing payroll and learned that a current employee got an annual leave buyout. The payouts were disbursed on May 19, 2023, May 27, 2023, June 2, 2023, June 14, 2023, and June 28, 2023. Upon discovery, the MOS office reported the missing funds to the Office of the Attorney General, the Office of the Public Auditor, the governor, and the Finance secretary.

Camacho also wants to make it clear that he does not believe that Apatang, who is the former Saipan mayor, has anything to do with the issue.

“All I’m complaining about is the disbursement. I have nothing against Apatang. I don’t want to build a bad reputation with Apatang. We’re all elected by the people and we have our own mission to work on. I will stand on my feet to perform my duties and responsibilities to serve the people,” he added.

In related news, a letter dated May 5, 2023, from deputy attorney general Lilian Ada to Apatang, who was then the acting governor, she said, “I have been asked by your office to review §CMC 82604 and whether it applies to municipal employees who have received a lump sum payment after leaving the employ of the mayor’s office.” The short answer is “no.”

According to § CMC 82604, “No person shall be re-employed with the Commonwealth government until a period equal to the period of annual leave paid in lump sum has elapsed, except that a person re-employed may, consistent with CNMI regulations, elect to repay an amount equivalent to the non-elapsed annual leave period paid in lump sum upon re-employment with the Commonwealth.”