CHCC wraps 3 days of Walkability Institute workshops

A three-day Walkability Action Institute workshop on Saipan, Tinian and Rota from July 10 to 12 saw CNMI community members and organizations work together on the beginning phase of creating a more pedestrian-friendly environment in the CNMI.

According to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release, the Walkability Action Institute is the beginning phase to developing and/or enhancing action plans to advance active transportation and active routes to everyday destinations in the CNMI.

The overarching goal is to improve the Built Environment in the CNMI so that future generations are born and can live, play, work, learn and pray in a community that supports optimal health and wellbeing.

Workshop participants included CHCC’s Public Health Services Non-Communicable Disease Programs, Brabu Behavioral Health Services, Office of Planning and Development, and the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors.

The purpose of these workshops was to strengthen partnerships across various CNMI community members and organizations in the interest of creating a safer, and supportive environment for individuals of all modalities.

“These workshops allowed us to hear from and explore the different communities on each island. Participants took part in fruitful discussions regarding safe routes, moveability, and safe streets data for the CNMI. In addition, a walk audit was completed on each island to allow participants the opportunity to better visualize the action plans needed to achieve our moveability goals We were blown away by the level of participation and passion that we saw from all agencies and individuals at all three workshops. This is just the start, and we can’t wait to continue our efforts,” states the CHCC news release. (PR)