Cost of operation vs COVID reaches $94M mark to date

By
|
Posted on Feb 16 2022
Share

To date, the CNMI government has received over $40 million from the public assistance program alone and expects an additional $35 million to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, according to Patrick Guerrero, who is the governor’s authorized representative to FEMA.

Speaking yesterday before the House of Representatives’ Health and Welfare Committee, Guerrero said they expect the $35 million eligible costs will be reviewed by FEMA and reimbursed sooner than later to encompass the first two years of the CNMI’s operations against the pandemic.

He said millions of dollars in additional direct federal assistance have been provided and continue to be provided to the state, whether it’s through FEMA contractors or direct support to public health.

Guerrero said FEMA does have a team of providers and nurses on Saipan currently working at both the Alternative Care Site and Medical Care and Treatment Site at the hospital.

“Our cost of our operations to date is right around the $94-million mark. And it goes to the Alternate Care Site, quarantine, emergency operations support, testing and supplies, disinfection services in support of vaccination efforts, and other activities,” he said.

Guerrero said that, aside from public assistance support from the federal government, they do have three other programs that they’ve been able to develop.

He said currently they have the crisis counseling program, which is under the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center. He said over a million dollars has been awarded for that program to provide crisis counseling services.

Guerrero said the Lost Wages Assistance Program was a short-lived program but they are just in the final phase of closing that out in terms of grant closeout program. He said they were able to utilize roughly $5 million and a half on that program.

He said the funeral assistance program is “still an ongoing active program.”

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the removal of on-arrival COVID-19 tests?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 16, 2022, 6:05 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 6:21 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune