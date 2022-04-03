Court finds probable cause to try alleged drug dealer

Posted on Apr 04 2022
The Superior Court has found probable cause to try a man accused of dealing methamphetamine “ice” following a sting operation last month.

Following a preliminary hearing last week, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho found probable cause to try Denmar Escareces Malabanan, 33, for the charges of trafficking of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a controlled substance.

During the hearing, Camacho heard the testimony of Department of Public Safety Drug Enforcement Task Force officer Cris Deleon Guerrero and, based on that, the judge said there is probable cause to believe that Malabanan committed the crimes he is accused of.

Malabanan

The judge remanded Malabanan back to Department of Corrections custody immediately after the hearing and ordered him to return to court on April 4, at 9am for his arraignment.

Malabanan was represented by assistant public defender Vina Seelam while assistant attorney general Steven Kessell appeared in behalf of the government.

According to court documents, task force officers arrested Malabanan back in March 17 on multiple drug charges after a “buy-walk” operation.

During the operation, DETF agents allegedly monitored and recorded calls made by cooperating sources to Malabanan to purchase “ice.”

DETF officers stated that cooperating sources bought a total of $190 worth of “ice” from Malabanan in two buy-walk occasions.

When he was arrested, officers also found a total of $930 in Malabanan’s possession, including the money used by the cooperating sources to purchase methamphetamine.

The following day, March 18, a Rule-5 was drafted for the charges of trafficking and possession with bail set at $100,000. Camacho maintained the $100,000 cash bail imposed on Malabanan at a bail hearing last Monday.

Malabanan has prior criminal charges that include robbery, assault and battery, and sexual assault of a minor in the second degree.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
