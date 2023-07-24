CPA-DOD talks seek to advance NMI’s economic growth, ports dev’t

By
|
Posted on Jul 25 2023

Tag:
Share

Commonwealth Ports Authority officials led by CPA executive director Christopher S. Tenorio, leftmost, and CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, third from left, met last July 20, 2023, with key officials from the U.S. Department of Defense. (CPA)

The Commonwealth Ports Authority recently engaged in productive discussions with key officials from the U.S. Department of Defense to advocate for the economic growth and development of the ports on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

The meeting, held with Brendan Owens, assistant secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment; Dr. Kay Sullivan, director of the Readiness and Force Employment Division at the Office of the Secretary of Defense-Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation; and Ron Tickle, deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Real Property, focused on potential collaborative efforts to keep the CNMI’s ports operating at full capacity and to advance mutually beneficial infrastructure projects.

Highlighting the improved relationship between CPA and DOD, the officials explored avenues to mitigate future airline rate increases, provide tuition assistance reimbursements for firemen receiving training from the Pacific Region Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Training Center, and to include the CNMI in the United States’ Essential Air Service program, which provides federal assistance for interisland air travel.

At the meeting, CPA officials discussed the link between island prosperity, airline rates, and the CNMI’s tourism industry. CPA emphasized the importance of bolstering the islands’ economy by maintaining low airline rates to attract both tourists and additional airline operators. The officials also discussed the fact that CPA has not recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and that financial assistance previously provided by the United States to address revenue shortfalls due to COVID- 19 will be exhausted at the end of this calendar year.

To help address this concern, CPA, among other things, raised the possibility of the United States waiving Airport Improvement Program Grant Assurance 27, which prohibits airport sponsors from charging government aircraft for using facilities developed with federal financial assistance.

CPA also advocated for tuition reimbursements for Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting firemen. “By offering tuition reimbursements, firemen from airports throughout the region will be able to more easily access training opportunities at the Pacific Region Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Training Center here [on] Saipan. This will enhance the entire region’s emergency response capabilities,” said CPA executive director Christopher S. Tenorio.

Maintaining CPA operations emerged as the most immediate issue to be addressed. The officials discussed the potential impacts that limited CPA operations would have on future DOD trainings and activities, which heavily rely on the ports’ functionality. CPA officials also emphasized that limited CPA operations will not only affect DOD’s mission in the region, but it will also have a profound effect on the people of the CNMI in numerous ways, such as leading to a reduction in access to healthcare for residents living on Tinian and Rota.

CPA also continued its advocacy for the inclusion of the CNMI in the EAS program, emphasizing that both the CNMI and Guam should be granted exceptions from certain EAS eligibility requirements. CPA noted that these exceptions have been provided to other non-contiguous areas of the United States, such as Hawaii and Alaska.

CPA remains steadfast in its commitment to develop air and sea navigation to and from the CNMI to its fullest potential. The meeting with federal officials showcased a united effort to address the islands’ economic challenges and enhance the partnership between CPA and the DOD. (PR)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

Plans in the works for 1st all-solar energized public facility in NMI

Posted On Jul 18 2023
, By
NMISF
0

NMI swim team off to FINA World Championships

Posted On Jul 17 2023
, By
0

Philippine OWWA sets outreach in NMI on July 17-22

Posted On Jul 11 2023
, By
0

NMI judges recuse from Torres’ case vs Finance

Posted On Jul 04 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune