DeLeon Guerrero files OPA request for info about retirement contributions, tax collection

By
|
Posted on Dec 28 2021

Tag:
Edith DeLeon Guerrero

Sen. Edith DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) submitted yesterday an Open Government Act request to Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig for information about current government employees’ retirement contributions—or Defined Benefit Plan members’ contributions—and Gross Revenue Tax collection.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry as to the reasons for her OGA request, DeLeon Guerrero, who chairs the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation-Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee, said it is important to know where the CNMI now stands with respect to government employee earned interest on their prior DB plan contributions.

She also underscored the need to know if any balance remains to be paid to these prior DB plan members.

“I understand there are accounts that are in arrears, be it employee benefit programs or vendors,” the senator said.

With respect to Gross Revenue Tax collection, DeLeon Guerrero said the law is explicit on what accounts are to be funded by the GRT. She said it is important to know how much of the collected GRT has been appropriated to these specific programs.

The senator said she is hoping to know how much in GRT due CNMI (if any to date) so that they know exactly where the CNMI stands with any tax revenue intended to fund specific needs.

DeLeon Guerrero requested Atalig to provide her the account balance and payment/funding allocation status of the following:

1. Public Law 17-82 Interest Account as established by Public Law 18-56 to pay interest to active members who terminated their membership in the DB plan under P.L. 17-82, as amended by P.L. 18-02.

2. Under the same P.L. 18-56, Section 2308 Disposition of Gross Revenue Tax from a license holder to
a. LEAC Rate Subsidy Account
b. For the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.
c. For the Medical Referral Program
d. For the payment of land compensation judgments; and
e. Public School System

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

