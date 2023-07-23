Different dining experiences at Hyatt Kili Café & Terrace

Jul 24 2023
KIli Café & Terrace is a top choice for al fresco dining on Saipan. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Known for serving dishes inspired by different cultures all over the world, Kili Café & Terrace offers a variety of dining experiences so that every visit is not the same. Aside from guests having the luxury to choose to dine-in or al fresco style, serving glorious food is also a top priority of the culinary team of Kili Café & Terrace.

Kili Cafe & Terrace starts the day with a daily breakfast buffet that aims to provide comfort food to help guests start the day right. Walk-ins are welcome to have a hefty first meal of the day or have morning meetings. Indulge in omelets, bacon, sausages, fried rice, croissants, waffles, pancakes, fresh cut fruits, juice drinks and more. Breakfast is open from 6:30am to 9:30am for only $26 with unlimited freshly brewed coffee, tea or iced tea.

TGIF Light Lunch Buffet is for the working crowd who wants to grab a quick bite during lunch hours. Serving light lunch that includes soup, salad, freshly baked bread, rice, two main courses selected by executive chef Matteo Fracalossi every week and delectable desserts. For only $25, you get a delicious and filling meal.

Marianas Grill/Barbecue Dinner Buffet is a go-to every Saturday night from 6pm to 9pm. This special night is known for its seafood and meat grill/barbecue variety filled with local island flavor. Guests also enjoy free flow of ice cold beer all for only $55.

Kili Café & Terrace also welcomes Sunday brunch goers from 11am to 2pm. Brunch buffet offers a mix of breakfast favorites and upscale entrées. Enjoy a variety of American, Chamorro, Asian and Italian dishes, and a carving station that is worth lining up for. The unlimited sparkling wine that guests sometimes create mimosas with is a favorite. All for only $60.

A la carte dining takes center stage starting lunch every Saturday from 11:30am to 2pm and a la carte dinner every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 6pm to 9pm. Hyatt favorites such as the Hyatt Signature Burger, Loco Moco, and many more await.

Kili Café & Terrace is also not only about delicious food, it is also about giving great customer service which gives guests a full dining experience.

For more information, go to saipan.regency.hyatt.com and press “Dining page” or call (670) 234-1234. Club At The Hyatt members enjoy a 25% discount every time they dine at Kili Café & Terrace.

