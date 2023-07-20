DYS Summer Camp kids pay a visit to Saipan Mayor’s Office

Share











Children participating in the Division of Youth Services’ summer camp recently paid a visit to the Saipan Mayor’s Office where they were treated to a presentation and demonstration of the Saipan Mayor’s Office’s heavy equipment vehicles such as the front loader and boom truck.

The campers got to witness the capabilities of the vehicles, much to their amazement and even got to sit inside.

Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho also met with the campers and talked about the importance of safety in the community. Afterwards the children were given the opportunity to win some prizes after answering some tricky riddles.

Camacho appreciated the opportunity to educate the youth on the duties and responsibilities of the Saipan Mayor’s Office and to instill in them a sense of responsibility and pride for their community. “Our youth should take pride in their island community and learn about how the hardworking crews of the mayor’s office are keeping their community clean and safe,” Camacho said. (PR)