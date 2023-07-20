DYS Summer Camp kids pay a visit to Saipan Mayor’s Office

Campers learn about heavy equipment operations
By
|
Posted on Jul 21 2023

Tag:
Share

Children participating in the Division of Youth Services’ summer camp visit the Saipan Mayor’s Office and were treated to a presentation and demonstration of the Saipan Mayor’s Office’s heavy equipment vehicles. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Children participating in the Division of Youth Services’ summer camp recently paid a visit to the Saipan Mayor’s Office where they were treated to a presentation and demonstration of the Saipan Mayor’s Office’s heavy equipment vehicles such as the front loader and boom truck.

The campers got to witness the capabilities of the vehicles, much to their amazement and even got to sit inside.

Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho meets with the children participating in the Division of Youth Services’ summer camp. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Children participating in the Division of Youth Services’ summer camp are treated to a demonstration of a front loader at the Saipan Mayor’s Office. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho also met with the campers and talked about the importance of safety in the community. Afterwards the children were given the opportunity to win some prizes after answering some tricky riddles.

Camacho appreciated the opportunity to educate the youth on the duties and responsibilities of the Saipan Mayor’s Office and to instill in them a sense of responsibility and pride for their community. “Our youth should take pride in their island community and learn about how the hardworking crews of the mayor’s office are keeping their community clean and safe,” Camacho said. (PR)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

Saipan Mayor’s Office is 1st to receive ethics training this year

Posted On Jan 23 2023
, By
0

Saipan Mayor’s Office transition is done and ‘went well’

Posted On Jan 04 2023
, By
Guma
0

Woman suing Saipan Mayor’s Office, employee for collision

Posted On Aug 12 2022
, By

Wanted: Volunteers for Saipan home repairs

Posted On Sep 17 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the CNMI government’s decision to move away from its reliance on the China market for its tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune