EARTHQUAKE BRIEFS – July, 2023
4.9-magnitude quake in Pagan region
At 8:26am on July 26, 2023, a report of a 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pagan region of the Northern Mariana Islands. There were no reports of injuries or damages and no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)
5.5-magnitude quake in Guguan
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 occurred about 10 miles west of Guguan in the Northern Mariana Islands at 8:35pm on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Based on all available data, there was no tsunami threat to Guam, Rota, Tinian, or Saipan from this earthquake, but some areas may have experienced shaking. (PR)