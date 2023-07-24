Empowering healthy emotions for kids on Saipan

By
|
Posted on Jul 25 2023

Tag:
Share

Maj. Caleb Ra, a clinical social worker with the 1835th Med. Det. (COSC) in Aurora, Co., Sgt. Tam Bui, a behavioral health technician with the 139th Med. Brigade in Independence, Mo., and Cpt. Phillip Lewis, a behavioral health provider with the 388 Multifunctional Medical Battalion in Hays, Ks., shared their military experiences with the children and presented on healthy emotions and relationship building during IRT Operation Wellness CNMI on July 16, 2023. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Members of the Innovative Readiness Training Operation Wellness CNMI Behavioral Health Team visited the Division of Youth Services Summer Youth Empowerment Camp on Saipan last July 16, 2023.

Marie Leightley, from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corpo.’s Community Guidance Center, presented the idea of the Behavioral Health Team to the camp coordinator.

“We had the opportunity presented to us…and since we’ve never had anyone from the military present at our camp, we jumped at the idea. [It was] something different for the kids,” said Jennifer Tanaka, federal program coordinator IV for the Family and Youth Enhancement Program.

Maj. Caleb Ra, a clinical social worker with the 1835th Med. Det. (COSC) in Aurora, Co., Sgt. Tam Bui, a behavioral health technician with the 139th Med. Brigade in Independence, Mo., and Cpt. Phillip Lewis, a behavioral health provider with the 388 Multifunctional Medical Battalion in Hays, Ks., shared their military experiences with the children and focused a presentation on healthy emotions and relationship building. The group also did some craft projects before the end of the visit.

 

“The kids really enjoyed the presentation. A lot of sharing and questions were asked from the presenters,” said Tanaka.

The camp was held at the Carolinian Affairs Office grounds for children ages 5-12. The camp is free and open to all children around the island of Saipan. The Division of Youth Services camp provides cultural arts and crafts activities, educational presentations, field trips, and physical fitness activities to children during summer break.

LT. COL. KRISTIN PORTER

Related Posts

0

$20K grant to help JKPL work with kids with disabilities

Posted On Jul 03 2023
, By
0

‘CK has had no kids’ playground since the Naval Administration’

Posted On May 05 2023
, By
0

USCIS guidance on citizenship, naturalization for adopted kids

Posted On Apr 24 2023
, By
0

PIC donates $4K worth of toys for Guam’s foster kids

Posted On Jan 25 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune