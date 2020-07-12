Extreme to exceptional drought continues for the CNMI

A dry pattern is expected to persist in the next couple of weeks across the Marianas.

In an advisory issued by the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency over the weekend, it said that rainfall remains below adequate for Guam and the CNMI despite several tropical upper tropospheric trough cells passing near Saipan and thunderstorms near Guam.

“Little change is expected in the next couple weeks with much-needed deep tropical moisture keeping well to the south. Ten-day rainfall totals for Guam and the CNMI are consistent around 1.5 inches. Favorable upper-level conditions and/or island-effect convection with light winds will be key to locally higher rainfall in the coming weeks,” the advisory stated.

Officials across the CNMI report water levels are still above thresholds for concern, though.

The advisory also states that a relatively wet trade wind pattern persists across parts of Micronesia, as has been the case the last couple weeks. Very dry conditions continue across the Marianas and that westward-moving upper-level disturbances have passed near or just north of Saipan, triggering some showers across Saipan and Tinian, but still below average rainfall has been received. Farther south, Guam has seen a couple days with island-effect convection, generating afternoon showers and thunderstorms. However, easterlies were just enough to push this weather offshore to the west, allowing for below-average rainfall over the island. (PR)

