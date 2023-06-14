Fisheries scholarship applications deadline

Posted on Jun 15 2023
The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council and its Education Committee members announced yesterday the availability of up to three graduate scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. These scholarships support the aspiration of American Samoa, Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to build their capacity to effectively manage their fisheries and related resources by employing people from the local communities.

Students with strong ties to these territories are eligible for scholarships that cover the cost of tuition and fees and some living expenses. The amount will be based on the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo’s estimated cost of attendance.

Funding for the scholarships comes in part from the Western Pacific Sustainable Fisheries Fund, NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands Regional Office and Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center.

For further details, contact Amy Vandehey at info@wpcouncil.org or phone (808) 522-8220. (PR)

