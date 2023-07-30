Gather around the grill at Mai Teppanyaki from Aug. 4

Mai Teppanyaki is open for group dining, for reservations of minimum eight to a maximum of 12 people per reservation. (MARK RABAGO)

Following extensive resort renovations, Saipan favorite Mai Teppanyaki will be re-opening on Friday, Aug. 4.

Located at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, the signature teppanyaki restaurant will be available for groups of 8-12 people dining with 72 hours advance reservation required.

Enjoy live cooking from the Teppan chefs as they present culinary creations from the new Surf & Turf menu of sashimi, snow crab salad, a seafood course, certified angus beef tenderloin and ribeye, rice, miso soup and dessert. The seafood course offers a choice of market fish, salmon, tiger prawn and scallop or lobster tail and scallop. The Surf & Turf menu also offers a wine pairing option.

The intimate setting of Mai Teppanyaki is ideal for gathering with family, friends or colleagues and for celebrating special occasions.

“The vision behind Mai Teppanyaki is a classic, authentic Japanese style of teppanyaki. Our well-skilled culinary team brings the guest a contemporary food experience,” said Culinary director Gennaro Avagnale. “Mai Teppanyaki offers a menu of fresh market products daily to give our guests a wonderful teppanyaki dining experience.’’

Mai Teppanyaki is open for group dining, for reservations of minimum eight to a maximum of 12 people per reservation. Parties are welcome to dine any day of the week from 6pm to 9pm but reservations are required 72 hours prior to dining.

Mai Teppanyaki is located at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan. (MARK RABAGO)

 

The Surf & Turf menu is priced at $95 per person, $125 per person with wine pairing included.

Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan general manager Robert Coates expressed his excitement about the opening “Mai Teppanyaki is one of our signature restaurants at Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan. We’re delighted to open for our local and international guests to enjoy a traditional Japanese teppanyaki experience”

For reservations, email restaurants.cprsaipan@ihg.com or call (670) 234-6412.

Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan is a 422-room resort located in Garapan. Guests will be greeted by the resort’s lush tropical gardens and panoramic view of Micro Beach. The resort offers five restaurants and bars, large conference and event space and extensive leisure facilities.

Part of international hotel operator InterContinental Hotels Group, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan’s warm and friendly hospitality and service style ensures a memorable stay. (PR)

Contributing Author

