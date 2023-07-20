GCC breaks ground on culinary arts and baking center

Guam Community College broke ground for the renovations and upgrades to its existing Culinary Arts Kitchen/Classroom and Multipurpose Auditorium last July 19. (GCC)

Guam Community College broke ground on Wednesday, July 19, for renovations and upgrades to its existing Culinary Arts Kitchen/Classroom and Multipurpose Auditorium. Upon its completion in 2024, student chefs will be able to cook savory dishes and whip up sweet treats in the combined state-of-the-art Culinary Arts and Baking Center.

“Today, the start of this renovation will help the college build upon its already award-winning culinary program and expand to baking as well,” said GCC president Dr. Mary A. Y. Okada. “I know many of you have had the opportunity to partake in their delicious meals and pastries.”

Along with the expanded space, the renovation will also elevate hygiene by using the best and most effective materials for countertops to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19. A new mechanical system will use Upper-Room Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation and non-ozone bi-polar ionization technology further reducing exposure to the COVID-19 virus and other airborne illnesses.

The renovation will cost $2,716,950.36 and is funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and the Governor’s Education Stabilization Funds.

Student Center canopy

Okada shared that there will be a ribbon-cutting in the next month to open up the Student Center Canopy. The project broke ground in September 2022 and provides students with a 4,300-square-foot concrete canopy. Students will be able to use the large covered outdoor space to meet, eat a meal, or just take a break between classes. An announcement will be made at a later date on this ribbon cutting. (GCC)

