GRMC announces retirement of its CEO

Share











DEDEDO, Guam—Guam Regional Medical City announces the retirement of its chief executive officer Alan Funtanilla.

Funtanilla has had a remarkable career in healthcare spanning almost 40 years, with nine years of dedicated service to GRMC. He initially served as the chief nursing officer, later became the chief operating officer, and last served in the role of CEO for the past two years.

Under Funtanilla’s leadership, GRMC has consistently delivered high-quality care and patient satisfaction, earning numerous awards for excellence throughout its eight years of operation, including three accreditations and a Gold Seal of Approval for “Advanced Primary Stroke Center” from The Joint Commission (TJC), multiple recognitions in stroke and cardiology from the American Heart Association (AHA), voted “Best Off-Base Medical Service in the Pacific” in 2022 and 2023 by Stars and Stripes readers, and more. GRMC’s announcement of Funtanilla’s successor will be forthcoming soon.

Although Funtanilla is retiring from his position as CEO, he has agreed to contribute to GRMC in a consulting capacity. During the transition period, GRMC’s existing Executive Leadership Team will continue to oversee their respective functional areas and collaborate closely with the chairman and the Board of Directors until a new CEO is appointed by the board.

GRMC remains committed to its mission of delivering exceptional healthcare to the community, and with the continued efforts of its dedicated team, it will strive to uphold its standards of excellence in patient care. (PR)