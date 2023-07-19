GRMC announces retirement of its CEO

Hospital anticipates new appointment
By
|
Posted on Jul 20 2023

Tag: , , ,
Share

Alan Funtanilla

DEDEDO, Guam—Guam Regional Medical City announces the retirement of its chief executive officer Alan Funtanilla.

Funtanilla has had a remarkable career in healthcare spanning almost 40 years, with nine years of dedicated service to GRMC. He initially served as the chief nursing officer, later became the chief operating officer, and last served in the role of CEO for the past two years.

Under Funtanilla’s leadership, GRMC has consistently delivered high-quality care and patient satisfaction, earning numerous awards for excellence throughout its eight years of operation, including three accreditations and a Gold Seal of Approval for “Advanced Primary Stroke Center” from The Joint Commission (TJC), multiple recognitions in stroke and cardiology from the American Heart Association (AHA), voted “Best Off-Base Medical Service in the Pacific” in 2022 and 2023 by Stars and Stripes readers, and more. GRMC’s announcement of Funtanilla’s successor will be forthcoming soon.

Although Funtanilla is retiring from his position as CEO, he has agreed to contribute to GRMC in a consulting capacity. During the transition period, GRMC’s existing Executive Leadership Team will continue to oversee their respective functional areas and collaborate closely with the chairman and the Board of Directors until a new CEO is appointed by the board.

GRMC remains committed to its mission of delivering exceptional healthcare to the community, and with the continued efforts of its dedicated team, it will strive to uphold its standards of excellence in patient care. (PR)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

SBA
0

SBA center in Guam to relocate

Posted On Jul 14 2023
, By
0

US, int’l forces band together in Rota rescue operation

Posted On Jul 13 2023
, By
NMIFA
0

CNMI, Guam coaches go through 1st ever NMIFA ‘B’ coaching course

Posted On Jul 12 2023
, By
0

Bank of Guam reopens in Mangilao

Posted On Jul 11 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the CNMI government’s decision to move away from its reliance on the China market for its tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune