GRMC to host 8th Anniversary Health Fair this Saturday

Posted on Jul 27 2023

DEDEDO, Guam—To conclude its anniversary celebration, Guam Regional Medical City is hosting its 8th Anniversary Health Fair on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 10am to 3pm at the Micronesia Mall center court. The Health Fair will give the public opportunities to interact with representatives and specialists of GRMC’s clinics, including its newest specialty, Rheumatology.

GRMC Clinics that will be present at the Health Fair include Cancer Care-Hematology/Oncology & Radiation Oncology, General Surgery, Infectious Disease, Neurology, Orthopedics, Podiatry, Pulmonology, Sports Medicine, Wound Care/Hyperbaric, One-Stop Center-Laboratory/Radiology, Patient Education, and Rehabilitation Services.

Representatives from GRMC’s Referral Management will also be present to provide information on the referral process and schedule appointments for attendees who have a completed referral form on hand.
Additionally, some of GRMC’s community partners will also partake in the Health Fair, including The Medical City Referral Office, MedPharm, Safety 1st Sytems, 3M Guam, MD Wholesale, and the Department of Public Health & Social Services (to provide application assistance for DPHSS programs).

The event is open to the public and will include demonstrations, games, giveaways, and prizes throughout the event. Upon registration, Health Fair attendees will be offered free blood pressure and BMI checks and glucose testing. (PR)

Contributing Author

