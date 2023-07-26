Haaland highlights conservation investments in Palau

By
|
Posted on Jul 27 2023

Tag:
Share

NGERULMUD, PALAU—Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has completed a visit to the Republic of Palau as part of her weeklong visit to the Pacific Islands, where she highlighted the United States’ historic and longstanding relationship with Palau, one of three Freely Associated States in the Pacific whose relationship is underpinned by a Compact of Free Association.

Haaland, assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor, and deputy assistant to the President and Asian American and Pacific Islander senior liaison Erika L. Moritsugu met with Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr., and other Cabinet officials. They discussed the Biden-Harris administration’s ongoing commitment to the island, including the importance of negotiations regarding the extension of economic assistance under the Compact. The group also discussed Palau’s work related to the Economic Advisory Group, funded with support from the Department of the Interior to support economic, financial, and management reforms in Palau.

Haaland also announced $1,008,000 in Office of Insular Affairs Technical Assistance Program grant funds that will support several priority projects for Palau, including:

• $500,000 for the National Repository of Youth and Workforce Development project;

• $350,000 for the Cheberdil (Young Sprouts in Palauan) Belau Youth Center; and

• $158,000 to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for an assessment of the Palau Ngerimel Dam and Reservoir.

While in Palau, Haaland and the group visited the Coral Reef Research Foundation and the Rock Islands Southern Lagoon to experience firsthand how Palau is investing in unique opportunities for climate resilience and coastal development planning. They also toured Peleliu, the island where the Battle of Peleliu took place during World War II, to honor the Americans who served there. The island is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been designated a U.S. National Historic Landmark.

On May 22, 2023, the United States and Palau signed an agreement marking the successful conclusion of Compact-related negotiations to extend economic assistance beyond 2024. The Biden administration’s proposal to extend economic assistance to the Republic of Palau beyond 2024 is being considered by the U.S. Congress. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

38th ADA Brigade conducts Patriot missile live-fire in Palau

Posted On Jul 25 2023
, By
SBL
0

2-1 record for U18 National Baseball Team in Palau

Posted On Jun 30 2023
, By
0

Palau bilateral economic consultation meetings completed

Posted On Jun 26 2023
, By
National-Baseball
0

U18 CNMI Baseball Team splits first 2 games in Palau

Posted On Jun 26 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune