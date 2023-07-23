Haaland visit highlights investments to protect resources

Share











Interior Secretary Deb Haaland kicked off a weeklong visit to the Pacific Islands last week in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, where she highlighted the Biden-Harris administration’s ongoing commitment to protecting and investing in the natural and cultural resources of the U.S. territory.

Haaland, Assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor and deputy assistant to the President and Asian American and Pacific Islander senior liaison Erika L. Moritsugu met with CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang to discuss the ongoing recovery from Typhoon Mawar and the importance of preserving the cultural history of the territory. Haaland and her delegation affirmed the Biden-Harris administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting the people of the CNMI.

Haaland also announced $1,146,133 in Office of Insular Affairs Technical Assistance Program grant funds for the territory to support the following projects:

$465,035 for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Operating Room Imaging System;



$250,000 for Typhoon Mawar emergency and recovery support;



$241,423 for the CNMI Labor Force Survey;



$132,775 for the CNMI Prevailing Wage Study; and



$56,900 for CNMI Veterans Health Transportation for Rota and Tinian.



The funding provided for Typhoon Mawar recovery support responds to Biden’s emergency declaration for the CNMI, which directed federal partners to support and supplement Commonwealth and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Typhoon Mawar on May 22, 2023.

While on Saipan, Haaland toured CHCC, which has received funds from OIA for a number of projects, including a recent grant for a new imaging system in the operating room. She also visited natural and cultural resources across the island, including Bird Island and Kalabera Cave, which has also been a recipient of OIA funding support. She also honored American veterans by laying a wreath at the American Memorial Park Court of Honor.

In addition to the grants announced by the secretary on Saipan, OIA provided $1,608,516 in fiscal year 2023 TAP funds in June for financial management needs and priorities identified as urgent needs in the territory by Palacios.

Haaland’s visit highlighted how Biden’s Investing in America agenda is making significant investments in climate resilience and ecosystem restoration in CNMI. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, the department is providing over $2.7 million to CNMI for numerous priority climate resilience projects, including to restore and rehabilitate Jeffrey’s Beach; improve stormwater infrastructure at Tanapag Middle School and the Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School; rehabilitate the shoreline at Tanapag Beach Park and the Lower Base Lift Station; update the CNMI Stormwater Management Manual; and other projects.

The department has made another $5.5 million available to the U.S. territories, including CNMI, to provide domestic water supplies to households that do not have potable water. To date, $115.8 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been provided by the administration to the CNMI. (PR)