Haaland visit highlights investments to protect resources

By
|
Posted on Jul 24 2023
Share

Deb Haaland

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland kicked off a weeklong visit to the Pacific Islands last week in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, where she highlighted the Biden-Harris administration’s ongoing commitment to protecting and investing in the natural and cultural resources of the U.S. territory.

Haaland, Assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor and deputy assistant to the President and Asian American and Pacific Islander senior liaison Erika L. Moritsugu met with CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang to discuss the ongoing recovery from Typhoon Mawar and the importance of preserving the cultural history of the territory. Haaland and her delegation affirmed the Biden-Harris administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting the people of the CNMI.

Haaland also announced $1,146,133 in Office of Insular Affairs Technical Assistance Program grant funds for the territory to support the following projects:

  • $465,035 for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Operating Room Imaging System;
  • $250,000 for Typhoon Mawar emergency and recovery support;
  • $241,423 for the CNMI Labor Force Survey;
  • $132,775 for the CNMI Prevailing Wage Study; and
  • $56,900 for CNMI Veterans Health Transportation for Rota and Tinian.

The funding provided for Typhoon Mawar recovery support responds to  Biden’s emergency declaration for the CNMI, which directed federal partners to support and supplement Commonwealth and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Typhoon Mawar on May 22, 2023.

While on Saipan, Haaland toured CHCC, which has received funds from OIA for a number of projects, including a recent grant for a new imaging system in the operating room. She also visited natural and cultural resources across the island, including Bird Island and Kalabera Cave, which has also been a recipient of OIA funding support. She also honored American veterans by laying a wreath at the American Memorial Park Court of Honor.

In addition to the grants announced by the secretary on Saipan, OIA provided $1,608,516 in fiscal year 2023 TAP funds in June for financial management needs and priorities identified as urgent needs in the territory by Palacios.

Haaland’s visit highlighted how Biden’s Investing in America agenda is making significant investments in climate resilience and ecosystem restoration in CNMI. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, the department is providing over $2.7 million to CNMI for numerous priority climate resilience projects, including to restore and rehabilitate Jeffrey’s Beach; improve stormwater infrastructure at Tanapag Middle School and the Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School; rehabilitate the shoreline at Tanapag Beach Park and the Lower Base Lift Station; update the CNMI Stormwater Management Manual; and other projects.

The department has made another $5.5 million available to the U.S. territories, including CNMI, to provide domestic water supplies to households that do not have potable water. To date, $115.8 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been provided by the administration to the CNMI. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you agree with the CNMI government’s decision to move away from its reliance on the China market for its tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune