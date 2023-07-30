In Torres case: Trial schedule proposal due this Friday

Share











In a virtual hearing last Friday afternoon in the CNMI Superior Court, it was decided that both parties in former governor Ralph DLG Torres’ case need to submit a proposed trial schedule by this Friday, Aug. 4.

A hearing is tentatively scheduled for the end of September for three remaining open motions, including one to disqualify assistant attorney general and special prosecutor James Kingman’s involvement in the case.

After the proposals are received and the hearing for the three open motions are concluded, then a new trial date can be set.

Also during the hearing, Superior Court judge pro tem Arthur R. Barcinas granted the CNMI Office of the Attorney General’s request to withdraw the 38 additional charges that Kingman wanted to file against Torres in July.

In attendance virtually were Barcinas, Torres’ counsel, Viola Alepuyu and Anthony Aguon, and Kingman. In the courtroom was assistant attorney general Steven Kessell.

Along with Alepuyo and Aguon, Torres’ defense team includes Matthew Holley and Victorino Torres.

Torres’ trial was initially set for August 2022, but it was later pushed to sometime after November due to the gubernatorial election. The trial was later rescheduled to Feb. 13, 2023, but was again rescheduled to June 5, which was then also vacated.

Torres’ case was initially filed on April 8, 2022, charging him with 12 counts of misconduct in public office, one count of theft, and one count of contempt. Torres has denied the charges.