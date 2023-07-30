Isaiah, Maria break nat’l, age group records

Share











Isaiah Aleksenko and Maria Batallones broke the CNMI national and age group records in the 100m freestyle, 50, backstroke, and 50m breaststroke in the 20th FINA World Championships last Saturday in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 17-year-old Marianas High School student first broke both the over 30-year-old national and age group record in the 100m freestyle.

His swim of 52.29 eclipsed the national record of 59.00 set by Alex Screen in August 1987. It also bettered the 1:00.06 17-18 age group record swam by CNMI Sports Hall of Famer Jonathan Sakovich in December 1987.

CNMI national coach Hiroyuki Kimura said Aleksenko completed the feat not during a regular 100m freestyle competition but during the 4x100m freestyle relay that he swam with Jakey Deleon Guerrero, Maria Batallones, and Shoko Litulumar.

“In the relay, only the first swimmer’s time can be counted as an official time. Isaiah swam in the relay as the first swimmer. So, his time is recognized as an official time,” he said.

Aleksenko said he could’ve done better in the 100m freestyle.

“I’m happy with my time and that I beat the record but I felt like I could’ve done a bit better and cut 54,” he said, while dedicating the latest feather in his cap to “God, my mom, my family, my coach, and my teammates.”

Earlier, Aleksenko reset the national and 17-18 50m backstroke record after registering a time of 26.94, which was also good for a FINA score of 748.

Juhn Tenorio was the previous record-holder when he registered a time of 28.18 in June 2022.

Kimura congratulated Aleksenko and his mother, Yulia, for again breaking a couple of longstanding CNMI records.

“I think this is the fruit of his and his mother’s longtime efforts. Proud is such a lukewarm expression. No words can describe this result. Keeping practice in a country without a competition pool, this result is by no means a trivial effort. Heartfelt congratulations to Isaiah and his mom!” he said.

The Tsunami Saipan Swimming Center head coach also agreed with Aleksenko that he could’ve swam better as his 100m freestyle time was 0.68 short of their goal in Fukuoka.

“Our target was to cut FIBA B time. It’s an official qualifying time by World Aquatics, but we didn’t reach it unfortunately.”

Batallones, meanwhile, obliterated the old national and 15-16 standard in the 50m breaststroke after swimming it in 35.96.

The national record and age group record used to be held by Nina Mosley who swam it in 36.81 in June 2006.

“I think I did pretty good. It was my first time swimming it and I think my time wasn’t that bad. I placed third in my heat so for me that is something. With more training I’m sure I’ll improve and do even better in future competitions,” the 15-year-old Marianas High School said.

Prior to her record-breaking swim in the 50m breaststroke, Batallones also swam the 50m butterfly and completed it in 33.49, good for 388 FINA points.

“This competition, Maria’s mission was to break the 50m breastroke CNMI national record. Though she did her best at every event, our priority wss the breastroke. It never changes. The 50m butterfly is like warming up for the 50m breaststroke. Our target time was 32 seconds. Unfortunately we could not make it but it’s alright,” said Kimura.

Before Saturday was through, another record was set by Team NMI when Aleksenko, Deleon Guerrero, Batallones, and Litulumar swam a new record in the 100m x 4 freestyle relay after submitting a time of 4:05.62. That demolished the old mark of 4:12.95 swam by Batallones herself, Juhn Tenorio, Taiyu Akimaru, and Jinie Thompson in the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Aside from Kimura and the swimmers, assistant coach Christian Villacrusis and Northern Mariana Islands Swimming Federation vice president John Hirsh comprised the rest of Team NMI in Fukuoka, Japan.

The NMISF would also like to thank the following for helping the swimmers and coaches fund their trip to Japan: The CNMI Legislature, specifically Speaker Edmund S. Villagonez (Ind-Saipan) and Reps. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan), Joseph A. Flores (Ind-Saipan), and Ralph N. Yumul, Saipan Mayor Ramon B. Camacho, Aqua Resort Club, BAB Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, Dae Jang Kum Restaurant, Fishing Tackle & Sporting Goods, Gold’s Gym Saipan, Islander Rent-a-Car, Korean House Restaurant, Lohas Massage, Mobil Oil Marianas,Pacific Islands Club Saipan, Pacific Quick Print, Shell Marianas Corp., Saipan World Resort, Zen Corp., Zoom Chicken, Saipan Swim Club parents, Tsunami Saipan parents, and all who supported NMISF’s fundraising activities.