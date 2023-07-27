Kiara’s Gift Shop moves farther south

Posted on Jul 28 2023
Now you can indulge in your green thumb hobby at Kiara’s Garden and then shop for clothes, shoes, and what-not across the street at Kiara’s Gift Shop.

This, after Kiara’s Gift Shop relocated further south along Beach Road in Koblerville from the old Best Market Building in Chalan Monsignor Martinez in Afetna, where it originally opened in April 2022.

“We opened today and will soon be transferring other items here and the old location will become a wholesale store for home goods like clothes and shoes to accommodate customers who just want bigger volume,” said Kiara’s Gift Shop administrative assistant Jasmine Umbay.

Since opening last year, Kiara’s Garden has been the go-to place for hard-to-find ready-to-wear clothes and accessories like bags, shoes, toys, and home decor.

“It’s hard to get clothes here that have sizes, good quality, and affordable price and I think Kiara’s Gift Shop provides that. Here we have good quality items that are also affordable and caters to a lot of our customers,” said Umbay.

Kiara’s Gift Shop is your new go-to place for hard-to-find ready-to-wear clothes and accessories like bags, shoes, toys, and home decor. (MARK RABAGO)

Kiara’s Gift Shop has relocated across Kiara’s Garden along Beach Road in Koblerville. (MARK RABAGO)

Owner Dhez Javier said her lifelong ambition has always been to open a business like Kiara’s Gift Shop.

Aside from Kiara’s Garden and now Kiara’s Gift Shop, Javier has also successfully operated Loving Hands Daycare for the past 17 years.

She said opening Kiara’s Gift Shop a year ago and then opening a bigger store to complement Kiara’s Garden is sort of an endorsement that despite the times, she’s confident that the economy will bounce back soon.

“I’m a risk-taker. I don’t expect business to boom right away. Even at my daycare it took awhile before it became successful. You need patience, honesty to customers/clients, and hard work and of course love everything that you do to succeed,” said Javier.

More than a dozen of Javier’s friends and family attended the blessing of the new Kiara’s Gift Shop last Wednesday with Fr. Jason Granado leading the rites.

“I’d like to invite everyone to come and visit Kiara’s Gift Shop in Koblerville. I also want to extend a big thank you to our loyal customers for always supporting us,” added Javier.

Currently, Kiara’s Gift Shop has a soft opening/back-to-school promotion where selected items on the store are 25%-50% off until August.

The newly relocated Kiara’s Gift Shop is open every day from 9am to 7:30pm. For more information, call (670) 989-1062 and (670) 288-8480. Kiara’s Gift Shop can also be contacted via their Facebook page.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
