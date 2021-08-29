Kilili endorses Magofna for special poll

Share











Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) has endorsed the candidacy of former Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s budget officer Corina L. Magofna to the House of Representatives in the upcoming special election for Precinct 3.

In his Facebook account last Thursday, Sablan said that Magofna, who has a finance background, would make a great addition to the Legislature as she understands a balance sheet. “Corina is a smart woman. She’s not just any candidate and we remember seeing her daughter accompanying her to several campaigns in 2020,” the delegate said.

The Democratic Party of the NMI central executive committee announced last Tuesday its endorsement of Magofna as the party’s candidate for the Oct. 16 special election.

Magofna, 46, was the Democratic Party’s Precinct 3 candidate at the November 2020 election. She landed seventh place—just 34 votes shy of securing victory.

She served as CUC’s budget officer in the past three and half years. She has a bachelor’s degree in Business Accounting from the University of Phoenix and an associate degree in Accounting from the University of Hawaii.

Sablan said Magofna is a great role model for women and girls looking to pursue public service. “Her determination to serve is commendable,” Sablan said.

He said Magofna will make an excellent legislator and she will be a wonderful addition to the five women already serving the CNMI in the House.

Magofna expressed yesterday her appreciation to Sablan and his wife, Andrea Cunanan Sablan, for their endorsement and support of her candidacy.

Magofna said she will be submitting her nominating petition and candidacy documents this Friday, Sept. 3, at 2pm.

A special election will be held to fill the House’s seat left vacant by the sudden passing of representative Ivan A. Blanco.

Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla Igitol said Thursday that registration for the special election is still ongoing and that the last day to register is Sept. 17. Igitol said absentee voting applications are available online.

The seven-day early voting will start on Oct. 9.