La Hunn, Nason win boys 14 doubles

By
|
Posted on Jul 20 2023
Share

La Hunn Lam, right, and Nason Wessel receive their boys 14 doubles championship
trophies after topping the age group during the awards ceremony of the 2023 Pacific
Oceania Junior Championships yesterday in Lautoka, Fiji. (Contributed Photo)

The CNMI’s boys 14 doubles team of La Hunn Lam and Nason Wessel won their division in the 2023 Pacific Oceania Junior Championships yesterday in Lautoka, Fiji.

Lam and Wessel, the No. 1 seeds, won an all-CNMI finale in the boys 14 doubles after beating Ryan Choi and Siwoo Lee, 6-1, 6-3.

Henry Seungwoo Choi and June Yu then capped the CNMI’s very successful last couple of days in Fiji by winning third place in the boys 16 doubles after overcoming Samoa’s Darius Carruthers and Titus Paul in a super tiebreaker, 6-0, 6-7, 10-7.

Top seeds Hiva Kelley and Keanau Lei Foc of Tahiti won the age group after beating No. 2 seeds Jonathan Jackson of Guam and Erwin Tayshawn of the Federated States of Micronesia, 7-5, 6-7, 16-14.

Anne Lee and Lina Tsukagoshi, meanwhile, salvaged fifth place in the girls 14 doubles after downing Samoa’s Maryallyson Vaai and  Nualelai Vaai, 7-5, 5-7, 10-6.

In the girls 14 doubles finals, No. 1 seeds Mia Chang of Tahiti and Raetea Rongo of Cook Islands triumphed over Alisha Kanegai and Ashanti Ligo of Vanuatu, 6-1, 7-5.

Ryan Choi, left, and Si Woo Lee receive their boys 14 doubles trophies after finishing second in the age group during the awards ceremony of the 2023 Pacific Oceania Junior Championships yesterday in Lautoka, Fiji.(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Irin Chung and Hoo Wang then settled for fourth place in the girls 16 doubles after dropping a 4-6, 6-1, 10-6 match against  Abygael Coeuillet of Vanuatu and Pauline Hyun of Papua New Guinea.

In the finals of the girls 16 doubles, second seeds Mehetia Boosie and Tavero Chung of Tahiti got the better of Fiji’s Josephine Debalevu and Sina Izumi, 6-1, 6-2.

In the boys 16 doubles Simon Tang and Cook Islands’ Luke Pierre dropped to sixth place after losing to PNG’s Phyongil Justus Tollowe and Sugar Ray Hakena, 6-2, 6-2.

CNMI Sports Hall of Famer and national coach Jeff Race is mighty proud of his wards’ performance in Fiji.

“We had a rough start in this POJC but in the end we did pretty well. Anytime you can grab a singles title here is a good year.”

Fortunately the good times didn’t stop there.

“The first and second place in the boys 14 doubles is icing on the cake. Also the boys 12 which is a team event did really well. They ultimately placed fourth, but were only two points from beating Vanuatu in pool play and finishing first in their pool and could’ve beaten Guam for third. I’m really proud of their performance,” he added.

Race was assisted in the POJC in Fiji by Colin Ramsey, former POJC campaigner himself and currently the No. 1 singles player in the Commonwealth.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the CNMI government’s decision to move away from its reliance on the China market for its tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune