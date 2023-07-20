Lifelong educator Dr. John B. Joyner passes away

Share











Dr. John Bersener Joyner, who was a distinguished speech pathologist and a well-respected educator and principal who devoted his life to lifelong learning and education, passed away on July 18, 2023, at his residence in Kagman surrounded by loved ones. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy that will be cherished by the countless lives he touched.

He was born on May 8 and was in his 90’s at the time of his death.

He left behind his wife, Yasuko, and their four children: Jian, Jehn, Jawn, and Jon.

Dr. Joyner was a speech pathologist whose legacy of compassion, knowledge, and impact on the field of education will never be forgotten. He became the principal of Northern Marianas International School in 2015 and quickly became known for his visionary leadership and dedication to his students. He firmly believed in the power of education to transform lives and promote a better society.

Throughout his career, Dr. Joyner encouraged his students and colleagues to embrace the value of “lifelong learning.” He believed that education should extend beyond the classroom and nurture intellectual curiosity and personal growth throughout life’s journey.

Dr. Joyner not only excelled in academia but also demonstrated a deep compassion for those around him. He mentored countless students and his office was always open to those seeking guidance and reassurance. He also instilled in his students a sense of social responsibility and encouraged them to give back to their communities.

“His memory will continue to inspire generations of educators and learners to approach life with intellectual curiosity, compassion, and a commitment to improving the world of education. Rest in eternal peace, Dr. John B. Joyner. Your love for learning will forever inspire us,” said an NMIS staff.

Prior to his role at NMIS, Dr. Joyner was an adjunct professor at the Northern Marianas College from 2013 to 2015, where he also taught full time from 2000 to 2002.

He was also the former director of the Coastal Resources Management; a mediator at Pacific Mediation; a Cabinet member during former governor Lorenzo Guerrero’s administration; chief of the CNMI Division of Immigration; associate dean, assistant professor, and professor at Indiana University; visiting instructor at University of Southern California and Columbia College; and an associate professor at Harvard University.

He also worked in steel mills, on railroad tracks, and construction in the Midwest.

Dr. Joyner received a bachelor’s degree in Master Divinity from the Fuller Theological Seminary; and bachelor’s degree in Education from Chicago Teachers’ College.

For graduate school, he received his master’s degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology from the University of Southern California.

He went to elementary school and high school in Gary, Indiana.

In a statement, NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero said, “Dr. Joyner was a man of many talents and many skills, all of which benefited our islands. He was a caring teacher, an inspiring leader, and an effective change agent. Above all, his work and his life were rooted in a graceful wisdom that he shared with everyone he worked with. We are a better place because of him, and he will be missed.”

His son Jehn’s social media post said “Ageless body, timeless mind. A life fully lived. An unmatched legacy of positive energy. Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace, Dr. J.”