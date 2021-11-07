Man arrested for allegedly choking wife over salty food

The Department of Public Safety arrested a man last week for allegedly choking his wife for serving him a meal that had “too much” sodium.

According to a complaint filed against the suspect, Edward D. San Nicolas Jr., 30, was arrested in the early hours of Nov. 3 for allegedly choking and slapping his wife because she put soy sauce on his tuna and rice along with ichiban, which upset him because the meal had “too much” sodium.

San Nicolas was brought to the Department of Corrections facility to be booked and detained on charges of disturbing the peace, assault and battery, domestic violence, and strangulation.

Following his bail hearing last Friday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho granted San Nicolas’ request to be released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. He was released released to his third-party custodian, his mother, and was ordered to return to court on Nov. 10, at 10am for a preliminary hearing.

The complaint stated that DPS had responded to a domestic violence-in-progress call at around 1:56am on Nov. 3, made by San Nicolas’ wife who claimed that her husband choked her in their home in Kagman 3.

At the scene, officers were flagged down by a man who directed them to the home where San Nicolas and his girlfriend were having an argument. Police knocked on the door and were met by San Nicolas and his wife.

When police asked the victim about the choking incident she called in, she told the responding officers that her husband did choke her but she did not want to file a complaint.

The victim told police that San Nicolas returned home from his uncle’s house drunk at around 1:30am and asked her to make him tuna and ichiban for dinner.

She said she put soy sauce on the rice before serving him the meal and he got upset and complained that the meal had too much sodium in it.

The victim said as San Nicolas continue to complain, she went into their bedroom but San Nicolas followed her and continued to argue about his food. The victim said she told San Nicolas to “be grateful” that she prepared a meal for him despite how late it was, San Nicolas allegedly got more upset and cussed her.

She told officers that she also cussed San Nicolas, prompting him to hit her with a pillow, causing her to fall. When she stood up, San Nicolas allegedly slapped her so she kicked him in the stomach. San Nicolas then proceeded to choke her for about three to five seconds before she punched him on the head and kicked him off. That was when she picked up her phone and dialed 911.

In a separate interview with San Nicolas while he was in Department of Corrections custody, he claimed that he didn’t mean to hurt his wife, he just got so upset because she knew about his health condition and that too much sodium is not good for him.

He also claims he got more upset by the things she was saying to him while they were arguing.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

