Man gets 21-day prison sentence for beating up tourist in Garapan

A man who punched a male tourist in the face and kicked him for no apparent reason in front of the Garapan fire station last April was sentenced to 21 days in prison.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Larry John K. Norita, 22, pleaded guilty to assault and battery as part of a plea deal and was slapped with a one-year prison sentence, all suspended except for 21 days.

He was given credit for two days of time served. He was ordered to report to the Department of Corrections last Wednesday at 8am to begin serving his sentence. He is expected to be released from prison on Nov. 7 at 6pm.

After completing his sentence, Norita will be placed on supervised probation for three years. He was ordered to pay $1,814 in restitution to Yanfei Che for injuries/damages resulting from the assault.

Norita was also required to pay a $200 fine, $25 in court costs, and $420 in probation service fee. He was ordered to report for anger management counseling and marital counseling. He is not allowed to drink alcoholic beverages during his probation.

According to police, Norita punched Yanfei Che on the face and head on April 30, 2017. Police said that Norita was arrested after his brother, who happened to be a firefighter and was inside the fire station, took him down to the ground as he was belligerent and was yelling profanities while being restrained.

Police said that Norita admitted beating up the tourist but he could not remember anything else other than his brother holding him down.

The victim, a male Chinese national, had a half-inch laceration in the nose and right eye, and swelling.

Police learned that the victim had just come from Johnny’s Bar and Norita, who was also at the bar, followed him and beat him up.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo presided over the case.