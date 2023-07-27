Man pleads not guilty to strangling woman

Share











A man accused of strangling a woman and threatening her with a knife has pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing on Monday in the Superior Court.

Jimmy Serandio, who was on probation after previously pleading guilty to assaulting his wife, has been arrested again by the police for allegedly assaulting the same victim, and has pleaded not guilty to the current charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, assault and battery, disturbing the peace, and interfering with a domestic violence report.

Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja scheduled Serandio’s status conference for Aug. 16 at 10am with Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho.

According to court documents, the victim had called police to meet her at a bus stop in San Antonio last June 30 to report the alleged attack.

The victim claims that the incident had happened on June 28, but she was unable to call the police as Serandio had allegedly taken her phone away. The victim also claimed that Serandio would not let her go to work so she couldn’t report him for the assault.

The victim told police that at around 9pm on June 28, she and Serandio got into a fight after she and their children returned home from the beach. The victim said Serandio was accusing her of cheating.

The victim said that, during the altercation, Serandio grabbed a nearby knife and threatened to kill her. The victim said Serandio then grabbed her hand and pulled her into their bedroom where he slapped, kicked, and strangled her.

The victim told police that she could not breath and feared for her life. The victim said she managed to kick Serandio off her after he had been choking her for a few minutes. She claims she tried to call the police immediately after, but Serandio took her phone away.

The Superior Court imposed a $10,000 cash bail last July 3 on Serandio and remanded him to the custody of the Department of Corrections.