MDA reschedules open house public scoping meetings

Share











ASAN, Guam—The Missile Defense Agency has rescheduled open house public scoping meetings to inform the public about the Environmental Impact Statement being prepared for deploying and operating an Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense system on Guam.

Below is information about the upcoming open house public scoping meetings, Proposed Action, and the process for submitting public comments. MDA welcomes the public’s comments on the scope of the EIS, potential alternatives, identification of environmental concerns, issues that should be addressed in the EIS, and the project’s potential to affect historic properties pursuant to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) of 1966. The EIS process requires public involvement during the scoping period and when the Draft EIS is available for public review and comment.

MDA will hold three public scoping meetings to inform the public about the Proposed Action and accept comments on the scope of the analysis. The meetings will be in an open-house format and will include poster stations staffed by project representatives who can provide information and answer questions about the Proposed Action and the upcoming environmental impact analysis. The public may arrive at any time between 4pm and 7pm as there will not be a presentation or formal oral comment session. The public scoping meetings will be held at the following locations:

Aug. 2, 2023

Hilton Guam Resort

Micronesian Room

202 Hilton Rd.

Tumon Bay, GU 96913

Aug. 3, 2023

Micronesia Mall

2nd Floor, Next to Macy’s Women’s

1088 W. Marine Corps Dr.

Dededo, GU 96929

Aug. 4, 2023

Hågat Mayor’s Office Community Center

Building 393, Route 2

Hågat, GU 96928

PROPOSED ACTION

MDA, with the United States Department of the Army, U.S. Department of the Navy, U.S. Department of the Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration as cooperating agencies, is preparing an EIS to evaluate the potential environmental impacts and potential mitigation of deploying and operating an Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense system to defend Guam against advanced missile threats (Proposed Action).

Within the context of homeland defense, Guam is a key strategic location for sustaining and maintaining U.S. influence, deterring adversaries, responding to crises, and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. An attack on Guam would be considered a direct attack on the United States and would be met with an appropriate response. Current U.S. forces are capable of defending Guam against regional ballistic missile threats. However, regional missile threats to Guam continue to increase and advance technologically. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has identified a requirement for an Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability on Guam as soon as possible to address the rapid evolution of adversary missile threats.

The Proposed Action is to deploy and operate a comprehensive, persistent, 360-degree Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense system to defend Guam against the rapidly evolving threats of missile attacks from regional adversaries. MDA and the Army need to strategically locate and integrate various system components, including a command and control center, radars, sensors, missile launchers, missile interceptors, and support facilities, at multiple sites around Guam. MDA is preparing an EIS to evaluate the potential environmental impacts of the Proposed Action, including potential impacts on airspace, natural and cultural resources, socioeconomics, public health and safety, transportation, utilities, and other resource areas.

SUBMITTING COMMENTS

The public is encouraged to submit comments during the scoping period from May 5, 2023, through Aug. 18, 2023. Comments must be postmarked or received online by Aug. 18, 2023, for consideration in the development of the Draft EIS. Comments may be submitted in the following ways:

In person: Public scoping meetings

Email: info@EIAMD-EIS.com

Website: www.mda.mil/system/eiamd.html

Mail: ManTech International Corporation

Attention: EIAMD EIS Project Support

PMB 403

1270 N. Marine Corps Dr., Suite 101

Tamuning, Guam 96913-4331

NATIONAL HISTORIC PRESERVATION ACT SECTION 106

This public scoping effort will also support additional consultation under Section 106 of the NHPA of 1966 and its implementing regulations at 36 Code of Federal Regulations Part 800.

MDA is committed to meaningful public involvement and will keep the public informed throughout the development of the EIS. Please help MDA inform the community about the open house public scoping meetings and the intent to prepare an EIS by sharing this information.

Visit the project website at www.mda.mil/system/eiamd.html to learn more about the project. (PR)