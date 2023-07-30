Meat processing, food safety, swine and poultry health

Share











The public is invited to four upcoming workshops hosted by University of Guam Cooperative Extension & Outreach. Participants must register in advance to attend.

Meat Processing Workshop

8:45am – Noon on Saturday, Aug. 5

8:45am – 5pm on Monday, Aug. 7

Location: UOG Agriculture & Life Sciences Bldg., Room 104

Cost: $30 (includes lunch/refreshments and course materials)

To register: Audrey Flores (671) 735-2021 floresa14787@triton.uog.edu

Register by: Wednesday, Aug.

Learn from UOG and University of Nebraska-Lincoln animal and meat scientists how to break down a carcass and create shelf-stable meat products through the processes of drying and curing. The workshop will include hands-on practice making beef and pork jerky and smoked meat sticks.

HACCP Food Safety Certification Workshop

8:45am – 5pm on Tuesday, Aug. 8

8:45am – 12pm on Wednesday, Aug. 9

Location: UOG Agriculture & Life Sciences Bldg., Room 104

Cost: $30 (includes lunch/refreshments, course materials, and certification)

To register: Audrey Flores (671) 735-2021 or floresa14787@triton.uog.edu

Register by: Wednesday, Aug. 2

Learn from UOG and University of Nebraska-Lincoln food scientists about best food manufacturing and environmental monitoring practices, building a food safety plan, and the seven principles of the FDA- and USDA-required Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Point food safety programs. Participants who complete the workshop will receive a HACCP certification.

Swine Workshop

8am – 4:30pm on Monday, Sept. 11

8am – 12pm on Tuesday, Sept. 12

Location: UOG Yigo Research & Education Center at Triton Farm

Cost: None

To register: url.uog.edu/D8XXAJ Julia Hudson or Dr. Jeng-Hung Liu

(671) 735-2088

Professional and aspiring swine farmers are invited to learn best practices for ensuring the welfare and nutrition of their livestock in Guam’s hot climate and for ensuring successful hog production.

Poultry Workshop

8am – 4:30pm on Wednesday, Sept. 13

8am – 12pm on Thursday, Sept. 14

Location: UOG Yigo Research & Education Center at Triton Farm

Cost: None

To register: url.uog.edu/D8XXAJ Julia Hudson or Dr. Jeng-Hung Liu

(671) 735-2088

Professional and aspiring poultry farmers are invited to learn best practices for ensuring the welfare and nutrition of their flock in Guam’s hot climate and for ensuring successful egg production.

Residents can stay informed of public workshops hosted by UOG Cooperative Extension & Outreach by subscribing to the email list at url.uog.edu/extension-subscribe. (UOG)