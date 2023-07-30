UPCOMING UOG EXTENSION WORKSHOPS

Meat processing, food safety, swine and poultry health

By
|
Posted on Jul 31 2023

Tag: ,
Share

A hog drinks from a waterline. Avoiding heat stress in swine livestock will be a focus of an upcoming workshop on Sept. 11 and 12 at the University of Guam. ( UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

The public is invited to four upcoming workshops hosted by University of Guam Cooperative Extension & Outreach. Participants must register in advance to attend.

Meat Processing Workshop

  • 8:45am – Noon on Saturday, Aug. 5
  • 8:45am – 5pm on Monday, Aug. 7
  • Location: UOG Agriculture & Life Sciences Bldg., Room 104
  • Cost: $30 (includes lunch/refreshments and course materials)
  • To register: Audrey Flores (671) 735-2021 floresa14787@triton.uog.edu
  • Register by: Wednesday, Aug.

Learn from UOG and University of Nebraska-Lincoln animal and meat scientists how to break down a carcass and create shelf-stable meat products through the processes of drying and curing. The workshop will include hands-on practice making beef and pork jerky and smoked meat sticks.

HACCP Food Safety Certification Workshop

  • 8:45am – 5pm on Tuesday, Aug. 8
  • 8:45am – 12pm on Wednesday, Aug. 9
  • Location: UOG Agriculture & Life Sciences Bldg., Room 104
  • Cost: $30 (includes lunch/refreshments, course materials, and certification)
  • To register: Audrey Flores (671) 735-2021 or floresa14787@triton.uog.edu
  • Register by: Wednesday, Aug. 2

Learn from UOG and University of Nebraska-Lincoln food scientists about best food manufacturing and environmental monitoring practices, building a food safety plan, and the seven principles of the FDA- and USDA-required Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Point food safety programs. Participants who complete the workshop will receive a HACCP certification.

Gary Sullivan, associate professor of meat science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, instructs two Guam residents during a meat processing workshop held in January at the University of Guam. The workshop is being offered again on Aug. 5 and is accepting registrants. (UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

Swine Workshop

  • 8am – 4:30pm on Monday, Sept. 11
  • 8am – 12pm on Tuesday, Sept. 12
  • Location: UOG Yigo Research & Education Center at Triton Farm
  • Cost: None
  • To register: url.uog.edu/D8XXAJ Julia Hudson or Dr. Jeng-Hung Liu
  • (671) 735-2088

Professional and aspiring swine farmers are invited to learn best practices for ensuring the welfare and nutrition of their livestock in Guam’s hot climate and for ensuring successful hog production.

Poultry Workshop

  • 8am – 4:30pm on Wednesday, Sept. 13
  • 8am – 12pm on Thursday, Sept. 14
  • Location: UOG Yigo Research & Education Center at Triton Farm
  • Cost: None
  • To register: url.uog.edu/D8XXAJ Julia Hudson or Dr. Jeng-Hung Liu
  • (671) 735-2088

Professional and aspiring poultry farmers are invited to learn best practices for ensuring the welfare and nutrition of their flock in Guam’s hot climate and for ensuring successful egg production.

Residents can stay informed of public workshops hosted by UOG Cooperative Extension & Outreach by subscribing to the email list at url.uog.edu/extension-subscribe. (UOG)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023
, By
0

NAP to adjust issuance of food stamp benefits

Posted On Jul 04 2023
, By
0

US military to hold free health, veterinary services this July

Posted On Jun 26 2023
, By
0

Q&A: Does TRICARE cover care when traveling overseas?

Posted On Jun 22 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune