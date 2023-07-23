More NMC graduates pass the NCLEX-RN exam

Share











Northern Marianas College nursing graduates Leugim “Lance” Elayda, Seung Jun Cha, Jan Bobadilla, and Maya Shimizu have recently joined the long list of NMC students who have passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses, or NCLEX-RN.

Nursing graduates must pass this exam to be able to practice nursing. The exam tests the knowledge, skills, and abilities of nursing graduates in order to certify that they are capable of applying entry level nursing practices correctly.

“I am incredibly proud of Lance, Seung Jun, Jan, and Maya for passing the NCLEX-RN,” said NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero. “Their success reflects their hard work and dedication to the nursing profession, and I have no doubt they will positively impact the healthcare community.”

NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa Aldan also congratulated the four. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to…Lance, Seung Jun, Jan, and Maya for their remarkable achievement…,” Aldan said. “I am confident that they will make significant contributions to the nursing community.”

Elayda, a 2022 NMC nursing graduate, pursued this field due to his passion for helping others. He expresses his gratitude toward his nursing instructors for their guidance.

“Mr. Johnny Aldan and Mrs. Rosa T. Aldan were stellar instructors, along with Dr. Annie Camacho and Mrs. Breanna Lee,” Elayda said. “Nursing is very broad and there are so many cases and skills to go through, but they knew how to deliver these subjects in a way that made us want to learn more.”

Elayda advises nursing students to take the NCLEX-RN as soon as possible after graduation. “A lot of people are scared to take it because it seems like this big test that will determine their career, but nursing students are a lot more capable than they think,” he said.

Today, Elayda is a registered nurse at CHCC in the Medical-Surgical Unit.

Cha graduated from NMC with a nursing degree in 2016, and worked as a graduate nurse at CHCC before serving his mandatory military service in Korea. It was then that he realized he wanted to continue where he left off in his nursing career and become a registered nurse.

Cha’s motivation for pursuing a nursing degree was his innate desire to help and care for others, wanting to make positive impacts in their lives. “It’s really special that you can feel satisfied knowing that you can make a difference. Pursuing this degree gave me an opportunity to explore and understand the pathophysiology of diseases, what to expect, and implement the best measures of quality care”, Cha said.

In his advice to students who are looking to take the NCLEX-RN in the future, Cha emphasizes the impact of giving yourself enough time to study, and that this can be done by watching videos covering NCLEX-RN topics as well as knowing your priorities.

Cha has applied to work as a registered nurse at CHCC. His application is being processed and confirmed by CHCC to be assigned in the Medical-Surgical Unit.

Having graduated this year with a nursing degree, Bobadilla pursued the medical sector with his biggest passion in life being caring and advocating for others. “Because I wanted to stay on the island and give back to my community, getting my A.S. Nursing degree at NMC was really a no-brainer,” he said.

A major factor that contributed toward his passing the exam was studying early. “Doing this allowed me to recognize my weaknesses early and focus on them,” Bobadilla said. “As soon as I strengthened those weaknesses, I took it as early as possible, which allowed me to use the knowledge that I gained in nursing school while it was still fresh on my mind.”

Bobadilla encourages students who plan to take the NCLEX-RN to study the topics they need more work on. “Take the time to study hard and work on the content areas that you are most weak in, then take the NCLEX ASAP. I hope everyone passes the NCLEX, and I’ll see you at the bedside,” he said.

Bobadilla is currently working as a graduate nurse at CHCC; however he has attained a certified nursing assistant license prior to becoming a graduate nurse. He has applied to work as a registered nurse at CHCC and his application is being processed and confirmed to work in the Medical-Surgical Unit.

Shimizu, a classmate of Bobadilla, believes that nursing provides an opportunity to make direct impacts on individuals, families, and communities. “Knowing that I am able to help people during a difficult time or educating them about healthy living makes being a nurse worth it,” she said.

Like Elayda, Shimizu highlights the guidance of her instructors in helping her prepare for the exam. “The weekly Kaplan sessions were very helpful and helped me understand how the NCLEX works. I would also like to thank the wonderful instructors who were very encouraging and helped me build a solid foundation,” Shimizu said.

She emphasizes the importance of studying before taking the NCLEX-RN. “My advice would be to develop a study plan that works for you. What worked for me was using the provided Kaplan test prep program and doing questions daily,” Shimizu said.

Shimizu is currently in the process of applying to CHCC to work as a registered nurse. (PR)