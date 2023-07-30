NAP release for summer 2023 P-EBT

Share











The Nutrition Assistance Program, in conjunction with the Public School System, Child Nutrition Program, is announcing the PEBT distribution for the summer 2023 (school year 2022-2023)

Who qualifies: All CNMI student enrolled in qualified CNMI school on the last day of classes in May/June 2023 are eligible. See below for detail:

School-aged children enrolled in PSS grades K to 12

School-aged children enrolled in private school K5 to 12

PSS Head Start and Early Head Start students

The Summer P-EBT distribution on Saipan will be issued based on the parents’ or guardians’ last name as stated on the school records. The following is the schedule for PEBT pick-up:

P-EBT benefits will be issued via a drive-thru at the NAP office grounds located in As Lito. Distributions will take place from 8am to 3pm daily during the scheduled dates of P-EBT. Drive thru lines will close at 3pm. To ensure a smooth process, households will be required to follow the traffic flow for the drive-thru procedure. Households are advised to follow the schedule accordingly.

“Open Day” is the designated date for households who weren’t able to pick up their benefits based on their scheduled date.

Identification will be required. Households will be required to provide a valid photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, municipal ID, U.S. permanent resident card, etc. The identity of the parent or legal guardian will be verified against the list of eligible household members. Only adults listed in a student’s 2022-2023 school records will be allowed to pick up benefits for children in their households.

The separate distribution schedule for Tinian and Rota will be facilitated by the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs offices on Tinian and Rota.

For inquiries regarding the P-EBT program call the P-EBT Call Center at (670) 284-3815 or (670) 284-3818 on weekdays from 7:30am to 4:30pm except on holidays. (DCCA)