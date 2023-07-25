NMC builds filmmaking capacity among high school students

By
|
Posted on Jul 26 2023

Tag:
Share

Sheryne Yang and Raja Sevugan, participants of Northern Marianas College’s cinema program, film a scene together. (NMC)

Northern Marianas College and the CNMI Public School System have partnered to launch an exciting and innovative initiative, “Cinema on Saipan: Movie Making in the Marianas,” a program aimed at nurturing the creative talents of high school students.

Facilitated and coordinated by the NMC’s Community Development Institute, the three-week cinema program aims to provide a platform for aspiring filmmakers to explore their passion for storytelling and film production in a supportive and educational environment.

Cinema on Saipan is a comprehensive program designed to introduce PSS high school students to the art and craft of filmmaking. Throughout the course of three weeks, the program will immerse students in various aspects of the filmmaking process, from pre-production to post-production. Each week will be dedicated to specific topics to ensure a holistic learning experience.

The instructor for the program is Demetrius Borge, a Film and Media Culture major from Middlebury College. Borge brings a wealth of experience, having produced captivating films for prestigious organizations. As an esteemed instructor, he has taught photography and college cinema courses, inspiring countless students to explore their creative abilities. His versatility as a producer, director, editor, and cinematographer has earned him numerous awards, and he has collaborated with renowned clients including Target, Vermont Small Business Development Corp., Middlebury College, and The Wall Street Journal.

“I hope that my students will look at films a little bit differently,” said Borge, “to understand the complexity, efforts, and decision-making of producing a film, to see themselves as storytellers and filmmakers capable of creating a great piece of cinema, to take an idea, turn it into a script, shoot it, edit it, and screen it. “

During the first week, students will delve into the fundamental principles of filmmaking. Borge will guide participants in understanding the art of storytelling, screenplay writing, and the essential roles within a film production crew. This foundational knowledge will serve as a cornerstone for the students as they embark on their cinematic journey.

The second week will see students stepping into the exhilarating world of film production. They will receive hands-on training in cinematography, learning camera techniques, lighting, and sound recording. Additionally, participants will explore the post-production process, gaining expertise in video editing, sound design, and visual effects using industry-standard equipment and software.

In the program’s final week, students will work collaboratively in groups to create their own short films. This team-based approach will encourage teamwork, effective communication, and problem-solving skills as participants work together to bring their cinematic visions to life.

The culmination of the Cinema on Saipan: Movie Making in the Marianas program will be a showcase event where the students’ short films will be premiered. This special occasion will celebrate the hard work and dedication of the students, offering them an opportunity to share their creative achievements. The showcase will undoubtedly inspire and captivate the community, showcasing the immense talent and potential of the CNMI’s youth.

NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero said the program is part of the ongoing momentum at NMC.

“This is an exciting time at the college. With new facilities, new programs, and new services, we continue to launch programs that meet the needs of the Commonwealth. This film seminar is a key part of that overall effort. Not only does it fulfill a promise we made to invest in the CNMI’s nascent film industry by providing training with high-end production value, but it also empowers these young, aspiring filmmakers to tell compelling and authentic stories from their perspectives. Their stories matter; their voices matter; and we are giving them a valuable platform that amplifies both. I cannot wait to see their films on the big screen,” Deleon Guerrero said.

Cinema on Saipan marks a momentous occasion for NMC as it proudly hosts its inaugural film program. The collaboration with PSS reflects both institutions’ commitment to nurturing creativity and providing a platform for young minds to explore their artistic inclinations. This program is set to inspire and empower a new generation of filmmakers in the CNMI, paving the way for the foundation of the local film industry. (PR)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

NMC graduate now a Nursing Unit manager at CHCC

Posted On Jul 20 2023
, By
FAFSA
0

$7K federal financial aid available to NMC students

Posted On Jul 18 2023
, By
0

NMC’s UCEDD, CDI cap inclusion training, expand to Tinian, Rota

Posted On Jul 07 2023
, By
0

NMC is committed to fostering diversity—regents

Posted On Jul 07 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune