NMC graduate now a Nursing Unit manager at CHCC

By
|
Posted on Jul 20 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Northern Marianas College alumna Maria Atrero is now the new Medical-Surgical Nursing Unit Manager at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. (NMC)

Joining thousands of Northern Marianas College graduates who are taking on leadership positions in the community, NMC graduate Maria Atrero was recently promoted to the position of Medical-Surgical Nursing Unit Manager at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

In her new post, Atrero assumes a pivotal role in overseeing the management of both the medical and surgical units. Her responsibilities include the supervision of a dedicated team of 54 staff members, which includes unit clerks, tele-techs, certified nursing assistants, and registered nurses.

Beyond managing day-to-day operations, Atrero’s duties extend to tasks such as ensuring an adequate stock of essential items for patient care and developing and updating policies to align with the latest practices. Most importantly, she recognizes the crucial task of safeguarding not only the well-being of patients but also the nurses under her care.

Atrero embarked on her nursing journey after graduating from NMC in 2017. She stated that NMC played a pivotal role in jump-starting her nursing career, providing her with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in her field.

“My journey at NMC has been instrumental in shaping me into the nurse and leader I am today,” Atrero said. “With the support and guidance of NMC, I have gained the knowledge and skills necessary to contribute to the CNMI community.”

Atrero emphasized with NMC students who aspire to become nurses the selfless nature of the profession, urging students to persevere through the challenges they may encounter along the way.

“The journey is hard but if others can do it, then so can you,” Atrero said. “And if things start to get hard, remember that there will be good days, and eventually that hard work and those bad days will pay off and make you a stronger person.”

NMC says iy takes great pride in Atrero’s outstanding accomplishments.

“We are immensely proud of Maria Atrero’s recent promotion to the position of Medical-Surgical Nursing Unit Manager,” NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa Aldan said. “It is truly gratifying to witness the remarkable achievements of our alumni. Maria’s success is a testament to the exceptional education and training provided by NMC. Her dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence reflect the values we instill in our students. Her promotion serves as an inspiration to current and future NMC nursing students, demonstrating the boundless possibilities that await them in their nursing careers.” (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

FAFSA
0

$7K federal financial aid available to NMC students

Posted On Jul 18 2023
, By
0

‘Touchback exacerbates CHCC workforce shortage’

Posted On Jul 14 2023
, By
0

NMC’s UCEDD, CDI cap inclusion training, expand to Tinian, Rota

Posted On Jul 07 2023
, By
0

NMC is committed to fostering diversity—regents

Posted On Jul 07 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the CNMI government’s decision to move away from its reliance on the China market for its tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune