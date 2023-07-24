NMC SBDC to host free human resources workshop

Posted on Jul 25 2023
Employers and human resources professionals looking to strengthen their knowledge in personnel and staff management are invited to attend a free training session hosted by the CNMI Small Business Development Center at the Northern Marianas College.

The seminar, which is done in part with the Society of Human Resource Management CNMI Chapter and the Pacific State Council, will offer employers guidance on how to manage the different aspects of human resources. It will cover a wide range of human resources-related topics, from employment issues to workplace regulations. It will also offer tools and resources for small businesses to deal with human resources in a more manageable manner by reducing the risk of violation. Other compliance topics include:

  • Recruitment and Hiring
  • Employee Classifications
  • Timekeeping
  • Record Keeping
  • Payment of Wages

The free seminar will happen on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, from 2pm to 4pm at Rooms K1 and K2 at NMC’s As Terlaje campus on Saipan.

To register for the event follow this link: https://marianas.ecenterdirect.com/events/1019124. Interested participants may also contact Adelpha Magofna at adelpha.magofna@marianas.edu or call (670) 237-6888 to confirm participation.

The CNMI SBDC Network promotes a business-friendly economic infrastructure in the community, builds entrepreneurial capacity and financial literacy within that community, and provides current and nascent small businesses with the technical assistance, counseling, training, and support they need to innovate, adapt, and grow.

The CNMI SBDC Network is composed of the CNMI SBDC lead center on Saipan, the Rota SBDC, and Tinian SBDC. CNMI SBDC Network is partially funded by a cooperative agreement with the U.S. SBA and NMC. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
