Nourishing a passion for the traditional sakman

By
|
Posted on Jul 31 2023
Mario Borja, one of the sakman builders from San Diego, was on Saipan recently to continue the maintenance repairs on the traditional canoe. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Mario Borja, one of the sakman builders from San Diego, is passionate about the sakman, the traditional Chamorro flying proa. He was on Saipan recently to continue the maintenance repairs on the traditional canoe, which is housed along with a Carolinian canoe, at 500 Sails’ Lower Base site on Saipan.

According to an online source, the sakman before Spanish colonization of the Marianas in the 17th century was so swift it could sail to Manila in four days at 20 miles an hour.

Borja last week said he plans for two sakmans and three other Micronesian canoes from Palau and Satawal to participate in a Hawaii Fest planned in 2024. If a corporate sponsor is found to ship the canoes, then two sakmans and three other Micronesian canoes can join the Hawaii Fest next year, Borja said.

This sakman is housed along with a Carolinian canoe at 500 Sails’ Lower Base site on Saipan. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

He said the other Micronesian canoes that are expected to join the two sakmans at the Hawaii Fest are a Carolinian canoe under construction at Saipan’s Lower Base, Palau’s double-hulled canoe, and a canoe of Tony Pialug, the famed Micronesian navigator from Satawal, Chuuk.

Borja is writing an article titled “Ethnographics Mathematics – Congruent Mathematics in Micronesian Cultures.” The article states that there are basic similarities among the Micronesian canoes. The article further states that the Micronesian canoes “bear the same symmetric design and layout. They employ an outrigger to windward for balance, a shunting lateen sail for propulsion, a raking mast for its support, and a stern steering paddle.” (page 3)

Borja said he will be back on Saipan in a few weeks to continue his work making maintenance repairs to the sakman.

LUPE ROBINSON
